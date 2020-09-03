Financial Times says ECB worried about rising Euro



ANALYSIS USDCAD The bulk of yesterdays NY session was frustratingly range-bound for the broader USD as the boat load of central bank speak turned out to be a whole lot of hot air. The Bank of Englands Ramsden, who delivered testimony to the UKs Treasury Select Committee alongside Governor Bailey, said hes comfortable with where inflation expectations are at the moment and the BOEs Broadbent echoed this an hour later when he stated that there are no signs of inflation expectations drifting away from target. The Feds Williams said how the new framework translates to actual monetary policy will depend on the circumstances, although the Feds Mester reiterated Claridas preference for the increased usage of forward guidance and the balance sheet. Long story short, the Bank of England doesnt appear in a rush to do anything new (as expected) and the Fed continues to be ambiguous/clueless as to what its going to do differently to generate the inflation it cant ever seem to produce. The US Factory Orders report for July beat expectations (+6.4% MoM vs +6.0%) and the Feds Beige Book said that the overall outlook among its contacts was modestly optimistic, but these releases had a negligible impact on the USD as well. The only real directional move came towards the close when a CDC vaccine headline sparked another breathtaking ramp to all-time highs for the S&Ps and some mild, risk-on, dollar selling. The Feds Daly seemed to help the USD reverse higher in early Asian trade when she expressed no pressing need to give further forward guidance on the rate path and this move picked up some steam into early European trade after the Financial Times released an article titled: Rising euro stokes ECB worries over falling prices. See here. This mornings better than expected final August Services PMIs out of Europe and todays 1.2BLN option expiry at 1.1825 has diverted the markets attention, but the resulting EURUSD bounce has not seriously dented the broader dollars upward momentum since Asia. Risk sentiment got a mild boost in early NY trade today after the US reported less new jobless claims than expected for the week ending August 29 (+881k vs +950k), and while this brought about some risk-on USD selling at chart resistance (1.3110s vs CAD, 0.7280s vs AUD, 106.50 vs JPY, and 1.3250s resistance vs GBP), the S&Ps look exhausted and are now trading at session lows (-1.3%)which could help the dollar further if a stock market selloff ensues. The US Non-Manufacturing ISM report for August narrowly missed expectations (56.9 vs 57.0), and the internals were mixed (stronger prices but weaker orders/employment). Well hear from the Feds Bostic at 12pmET and the Feds Evans at 1pmET. USDCAD DAILY USDCAD HOURLY OCT CRUDE OIL DAILY EURUSD Euro/dollar is looking shaky today as two successive days of selling, producing poor NY closes, has damaged the markets bullish chart structure somewhat. Yesterdays move below the 1.1860s and last nights failure to regain it was a bearish technical development going into European trade, but todays Fed-speak could easily reverse the negative momentum. Huge option bets are also in play ahead of tomorrows August Non-Farm Payrolls report (3.1BLN at 1.1800 and 3.6BLN at 1.1900) and so we would get too excited about the downside just yet. EURUSD DAILY EURUSD HOURLY SPOT GOLD DAILY GBPUSD Sterling is under-performing today as the UKs final August Services PMI actually missed expectations; in contrast to the rest of Europes. This brought about some strong EURGBP buying earlier this morning, with the cross now regaining the 0.8880s support level it lost yesterday, and we saw GBPUSD lose the 1.33 handle as a result. Risk-on flows following this mornings better than expected US Jobless Claims data helped sterling/dollar bounce off the 1.3250s, but these have now evaporated following the US Non-Manufacturing ISM report. The BOEs Bailey and Ramsden are speaking again now, but at separate events. GBPUSD DAILY GBPUSD HOURLY EURGBP DAILY AUDUSD The Australian dollar bounced off the 0.7280s support level as NY trade got underway today. There were some good vibes following the better US Jobless Claims report, but the S&P rally is looking really tired here and we dont think this mornings mixed Non-Manufacturing ISM report is going to help liven things up. We wonder if some plain-old profit taking is now in store for the stock marketand that should hurt the Aussie if it happens.



AUDUSD DAILY AUDUSD HOURLY USDCNH DAILY USDJPY Dollar/yen continued to trade higher with the broader USD overnight and we believe that this mornings 900M 106.50 option expiry had a magnetizing effect to some degree. The market pulled back off 106.50s resistance following the better US Jobless Claims number and it seems to have stabilized now following the mixed Non-Manufacturing ISM report. Over 3.5BLN in options will be expiring between the 106.50 and 106.75 strikes tomorrowjust 90 minutes after the Non-Farm Payrolls report is released at 8:30amET. USDJPY DAILY

USDJPY HOURLY

