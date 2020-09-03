Other Markets and Comments





















Below are my comments in the, Other Markets section of my twice a day newsletter Commodity Insite . My morning comments were sent to subscribers a few minutes before 7 a.m. Chicago time.

other markets and comments The CRB index fell 200 points yesterday and the Goldman Sachs index was off about 614 points. The losses were the largest seen in one day in several weeks. Note too, crude oil, a leading indicator for commodities per se slipped $1.30 a barrel to end at a new, one month low. Based on how the commodity indexes closed as well as crude oil, yesterday was clearly bearish and sets the stage for more of the same. And the dollar being sharply higher suggests the very same thing. This morning, the dollar is higher once more while two leading indicator markets, crude oil ( down $1) and copper are sharply lower. Plus, stocks are weak, led to the downside by the Nasdaq. And, of course, the major commodity indexes are wallowing in red as well. The CRB is off 150 points and the Goldman Sachs index is down 1100 points. There is more weakness today than any single day I can recall in weeks. Stocks, metals, crude and the major hard asset indexes are lower. I would avoid the longside of all markets today. Sell rallies, don't buy strength! -------------------------------------------------------------------------------

And here are some thoughts that will be published in my newspaper column for this week. My column has a Friday deadline and I am still tinkering with the wording. But below are some thoughts that I intend to use. ---------------------------------------------------------------

"Here is how I am viewing the current landscape regarding stocks and commodities. Both markets peaked out in January and February and dropped sharply into March before turning sharply higher. But both markets are now facing September, a month that historically shows more weakness than usual. I seriously doubt upward momentum can continue in the face of the largest group of unemployed workers in 90 years amid the coronavirus pandemic far from being under control." --------------------------------------------------------------------------

As I type furiously away, Dow futures are 380 points in the red while the CRB and the Goldman Sachs indexes are lower as well. For all intents and purposes, virtually all markets are lower. Is that a surprise? Not in my view because it is September, the most bearish month of the year for stocks and commodities.

The time is: 10:04 a.m. Chicago



About the author Jerry Welch has been in the futures industry since the late 1970's and is a true veteran of the markets. His weekly column has been published each week since the mid 1980's. His column is published by the Illinois Agri News in La Salle, Illinois, Cattle Today, in Fayette, Alabama as well as Consensus, in Kansas City, Kansas.