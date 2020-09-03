Looking for Continued Strength in the Metals With Silver Outperforming



Gold and Silver have made strong moves to the upside but have since settled back towards their upward trend lines. I am currently long December Gold versus the Swiss Franc and am now increasing my metal exposure by opening a long December Silver, short December Gold inter-commodity spread. My trades are typically based mainly on seasonal trends combined with technical confirmation. However, on this trade, I am basing my trade on long term fundamentals and current technical indicators. I believe that we are still in the early stages of a Gold rally and that Silver will outperform Gold as this occurs. Looking at the 2 charts below, both commodities have made strong upside moves. However the move in Silver has been significantly steeper as it attempts to catch up to the historical ratios. The ratio peaked at 114.77 in April of this year and has since retreated to 70.99 as of yesterday's close. The average over the past 20 years is around 60 so continued outperformance of Silver over Gold is very likely. To trade this, I will be using 1 long Silver Dec Mini (YIZ20) for every 2 short Gold Dec Micro (MGCZ20). This provides a trade at 20% of the full December contracts.



About the author Darren Carlat is the Managing Director of SpreadEdge Capital, LLC and is responsible for all aspects of the company's operations including market research, trading, customer satisfaction, and operations management.

In 1986, he started a 32-year career in various increasing capacities with Frito-Lay, Inc., a large snack food producer and distributor that is a division of PepsiCo Inc.. Prior to his retirement in early 2018, Darren served as an Executive in Supply Chain Operations in the company’s headquarters in Plano, Tx.

For decades, Darren has been developing, programming, and testing a wide variety of trading systems. In 2010, he finished initial development efforts on a seasonal spread trading strategy which he has continually refined, enhanced and improved. This trading system has been used for his own trading activities and is the basis of all the programs described. In 2014, he founded SpreadEdge Capital, LLC, registered SpreadEdge Capital as a Commodity Trading Advisor, and began to offer the trading program to the public. He is now dedicated to this effort full time and remains as the largest investor in the Diversified program.

Darren can be reached at (214) 636-3133, or via email at Darren@SpreadEdgeCapital.com