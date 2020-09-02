S&P 500 Hits Another All Time High



Source: Getty Images S&P 500 Futures---The S&P 500 in the September contract is trading higher for the 2nd consecutive session up another 23 points at 3550 hitting another all-time high and now has traded higher 9 out of the last 10 trading days as this market is on fire to the upside. At the current time the U.S equity market by far is the strongest trend to the upside as the Nasdaq-100 hit another all-time high once again today as I sound like a broken record as I still think higher prices are ahead. If you have been following any of my previous blogs you understand that I think higher prices are coming for the S&P 500 and will continue throughout 2020 as I see no reason to be short and if you are long a futures contract I would continue to place the stop loss under the 2 week low standing at 3393 as the proper exit strategy, however the chart structure will improve on a daily basis therefor the monetary risk will be reduced. The S&P 500 is trading far above its 20 & 100 day moving average as the trend is strong to the upside as there are no resistance levels at the current time due to the fact that we are in uncharted territory at the present time as money managers continue to inject fresh capital. TREND: HIGHER CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING VOLATILITY: AVERAGE If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com TWITTER---@seeryfutures Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.

