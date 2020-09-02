Hog Prices Remain Strong



Source:Getty Images Lean Hog Futures---Hog futures in the October contract are experiencing a quiet trading session this Wednesday afternoon in Chicago up 25 points higher for the 2nd consecutive session currently trading at 55.27 as prices are still right near a 4 month high. I have been recommending a bullish position over the last several weeks from around the 50.75 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss under the 10-day low which stands at 53.17 as the chart structure will not improve for another 8 trading sessions so you will have to accept the monetary risk at this time. If you take a look at the daily chart the uptrend line remains intact coupled with the fact that prices are trading above their 20 and 100 day moving average telling you the trend is to the upside. The next major level of resistance stands around the 56 / 57 level as this market is looking for some fresh fundamental news to push prices higher in my opinion. At the current time this is my only livestock recommendation as I do believe most commodity sectors are headed higher as the U.S dollar is near a 2 year low and the fact that the Federal Reserve continues their stimulus programs. TREND: HIGHER CHART STRUCTURE: EXCELLENT VOLATILITY: AVERAGE If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com TWITTER---@seeryfutures Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.



Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.



To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.