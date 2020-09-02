Soybeans Lower break 7 Day Winning Streak



Source: Getty Images Soybean Futures---Soybean futures in the November contract is trading lower by 5 cents at 9.50 a bushel breaking a 7 day winning streak as prices are still knocking on the door of an 8-month high. Fundamentally speaking weather concerns in the Midwestern part of the United States causing concerns that yields might be lowered coupled with the fact that China has come back into this market big time with large purchases as they are standing up to the Phase 1 agreement which is a nice thing to see for U.S farmers. I have been recommending a bullish position from around the 9.14 level and if you took that trade place the stop loss under the 2 week low which stands at the 9.01 level. Soybean prices are trading above their 20 and 100 day moving average as this trend is strong to the upside as I also have a bullish soybean meal recommendation as I think the whole complex continues its bullish trend. For the bullish momentum to continue prices have to break the August 31st high of 9.66 in my opinion as we await the next crop report which will be released next week as that certainly should dictate short-term price action so stay long as I still believe the $10 level will be tested soon. TREND: HIGHER

CHART STRUCTURE: EXCELLENT VOLATILITY: HIGH If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com TWITTER---@seeryfutures Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com

If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.

About the author

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.



Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.



To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.