Will Bonds Continue to Be a Safe Haven in the Near Future?



Chris speaks with Jim Goddard about gold, silver, bonds, interest rates, and whether we should expect a market correction or market crash. Bonds and the US $ are under pressure and there is talk in the Street of negative interest rates in the US for 2021! Precious metals, and gold in particular, are the best option for those that want a safe asset for the near future. CLICK IMAGE BELOW TO LISTEN TO THE PODCAST GET CHRIS ETF TRADE AND INVESTING SIGNALS TODAY CLICK HERE

About the author

Chris Vermeulen has been involved in the markets since 1997 and is the founder of Technical Traders Ltd. He is an internationally recognized technical analyst, trader, and is the author of the book: 7 Steps to Win With Logic

Through years of research, trading and helping individual traders around the world. He learned that many traders have great trading ideas, but they lack one thing, they struggle to execute trades in a systematic way for consistent results. Chris helps educate traders with a three-hour video course that can change their trading results for the better and shares is stock and ETF trades through his Wealth Building Newsletter.





He is a regular speaker on HoweStreet, FinancialSurvivorNetwork, and the ProvenAndProbable shows. Chris also contributes market insight to several financial hubs like Barchart.com

Contributing author since 05/08/2018