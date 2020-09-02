rounded corner
AgMaster Report 09/02/2020
Wednesday, September 02, 2020

by Bill Moore of The PRICE Futures Group

NOV BEANS

Nov Beans had a stellar August rallying a full dollar (865-965) since Aug 10 due to a myriad of factors – dialed in bad news – a “flash drought” – robust exports – wind damage & an eroding US Dollar! Even today as they attempt to correct after as-expected crop ratings showed a 3% decline, the set-back is mild -only about 10%! The BEARS say the rally has just about run its course -with stocks still formidable & harvest right around the corner – but the mkt doesn’t act that way!  China should continue to buy with still historically cheap prices & a declining $$ – and indeed the crop isn’t in the bin yet!

DEC CORN

Whereas the “flash drought” that has descended upon the Central Midwest in the past 3 weeks has mostly impacted the bean mkt – still in its pod-setting phase – Dec Corn has experienced “spill-over support” as well – tagging along with Nov Beans! But prodigious identical 8am export sales of  596,000 MT each on Mon & Tues has certainly under-pinned the corn mkt!  And following Pro Farmers 177.5 (USDA-181.5) yield estimate, FC Stone came out with 179.6 on Mon! A continued slide in this yield into harvest could tighten up carry-out stocks – once thought to be massive! Finally, after a 44 cent (320-364)  run-up since Aug 10, today’s correction off in-line crop ratings is rather shallow – another indication of the mkt’s underlying strength!  Also, China’s ability to control its Swine Flu epidemic – has dramatically increased its hog herd – and with it, its feed demand (corn imports)! Dec Corn – despite its recent surge – is still very cheap historically at $3.50.

DEC WHEAT

                 Dec Wht had a banner day – closing up 12 cents – reaching 4 month highs! There was no one fundamental that can be attributed to the rally – so we can “round up the usual suspects” – Chinese Wht buying in the offing – Egypt tendering for Russian Wht – issue with foreign production in the Black Sea region & Australia – and finally spill-over support from corn & beans!  Whatever the specific reason, with corn, beans & wht hovering just over 10 year lows & the  US Dollar going down almost every day, the “path of least resistance”

Seems to be up!

OCT CATTLE

After a 5-month, $25 Bull Run, Oct Cat has corrected $5 – for a number of – reasons – feeders being forced off of pasture into feedlots due to the “flash drought” – heavier weight cattle & more of them as forecast by the last COF Report – the end of Labor Day buying by retailers!  However, the correction may have run its course – should the economy continue to open up with increasing restaurant demand.

OCT HOGS

Oct Hogs are caught in tight trading range between $53 & $57 – one day down $2.00 – the next day up $1.50 – as very stout China Demand for our pork offsets big slaughters & anticipated big September production!

 



About the author

Mr. Moore’s commodity career unwittingly began when he was 5 years old, spending his summers working for his family farm near Quincy, IL.

Bill attended Cornell University, graduating with a degree in Civil Engineering and then studied at the University of Chicago for his MBA. Soon after graduation, he entered into the United States Marine Corps.

In 1975, Bill began working at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange as an Agricultural Specialist – trading corn, beans, wheat, cattle & hogs. In 2000, he moved to the Chicago Board of Trade to work for a futures brokerage firm. Then, in early 2011, he brought his business to The PRICE Futures Group where he deals exclusively with 1000 acre grain farmers, helping them to design their seasonal corn and bean hedging programs.

Contact William Moore: (800) 769-7021 or at wmoore@pricegroup.com
Published by Barchart
