USDNOK may have completed a five-wave decline from the 9.766 level, as we see price sharply turning up from the 8.651 level. We can see that Fib. ratio of 261.8 and equality measurement of waves i) and v), and also the lower Elliott wave channel lines proved to be good support, and turning zones for the pair. Still, we want to see a sharp turn above the upper Elliott wave channel line which will confirm a low in place, and a minimum, three-wave bullish turn underway.

