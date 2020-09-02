Morning Livestock Comments









Below are my morning comments from my twice a day newsletter Commodity Insite. Hope you find something of interest. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- livestock complex The critter complex was higher yesterday. But it was the hog market that was the strong link and posted impressive gains. October and December oinkers were up 142 and 65 points respectively. But feeder cattle ended higher by a tiny 2 points while October and December gained 12 points. Thus, hogs continued to gain on hogs while rallies in the cattle market continue to attract selling. Yesterday, virtually all markets were higher including livestock. Today, the livestock do to have the luxury of being mostly on the plus. But there is red ink with grains, metals and the dollar is stronger. I would assume, therefore, the critters will flash some red ink in early dealings. All my work suggests cattle have more to go on the down. I am only trading cattle on the short side of the ledger. The hogs are stuck in a trading range of $50 to $60 for October futures. Be objective regarding hogs but keep probing the short side of cattle. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

As I type furiously away, feeder cattle are down 150 points with the live market in the ugly by 112 points. Note too, the CRB is lower the Goldman Sachs index is lower, the metals are being slammed excetionally and crude oil, oftentimes a leading indicator for commodities per se is down over $1 a barrel and into a new, 1 month low. On the paper markets, stocks, bonds and the dollar are doing well. And my lean is to avoid the long side of all markets. I have no desire to be long any market whatsoever. Drop me a line at commodityinsite1@gmail.com if I can be of help. Or, call me at 406 682 5010. And never forget. THERE IS NO SUBSTITUTE FOR TIMELY AND ACCURATE INFORMATION. The time is 11:38 a.m Chicago











