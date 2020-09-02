St. Louis, Missouri, September 2. According to EIA data analyzed by the Renewable Fuels Association for the week ending August 28, ethanol production eased 1.0 percent, or 9,000 barrels per day (b/d), to 922,000 b/d, equivalent to 38.72 million gallons daily. Production remained 9.0 percent below the same week in 2019 as a result of the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The four-week average ethanol production rate declined 0.2 percent to 924,000 b/d, equivalent to an annualized rate of 14.16 billion gallons.





Ethanol stocks grew 2.3 percent to 20.9 million barrels, which was 12.3 percent below year-ago volumes. Inventories increased across all regions except the Gulf Coast (PADD 3).





The volume of gasoline supplied to the U.S. market, a measure of implied demand, contracted by 4.1 percent to 8.79 million b/d (134.69 annualized). Gasoline demand remained 7.2 percent lower than a year ago.





Conversely, refiner/blender net inputs of ethanol ticked up 0.8 percent to 861,000 b/d, equivalent to 13.20 bg annualized, which was 9.6 percent below the year-earlier level.





The U.S. imported 36,000 b/d of ethanol, or 10.58 million gallons for the week, which is believed to have originated in Brazil. This marks the fifth time over the last six weeks that imports were reported. (Weekly export data for ethanol is not reported simultaneously; the latest export data is as of June 2020.)





View historical U.S. weekly ethanol supply and demand data at https://ethanolrfa.org/statistics/weekly-monthly-ethanol-supply-demand/





