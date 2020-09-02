ANALYSIS
USDCAD
Dollar/CAD traders tried to build upon yesterdays constructive NY close back above the 1.3040s and while we feel that the Aussies GDP-driven pullback and the Euros German Retail Sales-driven decline helped them with this endeavor early today, this mornings much weaker than expected US ADP report for July might now put a dent in that (+428k vs +950k). The EUs Barnier is providing another somber update on Brexit negotiations as we speak, but sterling/dollar is showing a very muted reaction.
The rest of todays NY session will be an extremely busy one as well get US Factory Orders for July at 10amET, the weekly EIA oil inventory report at 10:30amETplus a whole ton of central bank speak (BOEs Bailey at 9amET, Feds Williams at 10amET, BOEs Broadbent at 10:30amET, BOEs Haldane at 11:30amET, Feds Mester at 12:00pmET, Feds Kashkari and Beige Book report at 2pmET).
USDCAD DAILY
USDCAD HOURLY
OCT CRUDE OIL DAILY
EURUSD
Euro/dollar continues its decline this morning after reversing strongly off new 2-year highs yesterday. The catalysts were the failed upside breakout following the tripping of 1.2000 strike barrier options and the much stronger than expected US ISM report for August (which all occurred within the span of 15 minutes). The ECBs Philip Lane then said that the euro/dollar rate matters (because of its deflationary impact), which caused some speculation that the central bank might start to talk down the market at its next policy meeting on September 10. We also felt that the Feds Brainard didnt help the situation by sounding purposefully ambiguous as to what the FOMC will "actually" do next.
Yesterdays NY close, right at 1.0910s support, was depressing from a technical perspective. Last nights Australian GDP-driven AUDUSD sales then saw EURUSD pull below this level and this mornings much weaker than expected German Retail Sales Report for July (-0.9% MoM vs +0.5%) triggered another wave of Euro selling. The market has now lost trend-line support in the 1.1860s as well, and has failed to regain it after the weak US ADP report, which is not very encouraging.
EURUSD DAILY
EURUSD HOURLY
SPOT GOLD DAILY
GBPUSD
Sterling has pretty much followed the euro lower over the last 24hrs, but it seems to be getting some help over the last few hours as EURGBP traders force another retest of the 0.8880 support level. The EUs Michel Barnier is now providing another depressing update on the state of Brexit trade deal negotiations, but the markets muted reaction so far suggests yes we know that, what else is new?
GBPUSD DAILY
GBPUSD HOURLY
EURGBP DAILY
AUDUSD
The Aussies NY close yesterday was just as depressing as the Euros, and we think this technical setup precipitated the markets over-reaction to Australias weaker than expected, albeit dated, GDP print for Q2 (-7.0% QoQ vs -5.9%). Yesterday's bearish reversal in December copper futures was also noteworthy in our opinion. We think this mornings 700M+ of option expiries between the 0.7325 and 0.7350 is also contributing to AUDUSDs heavy tone.
AUDUSD DAILY
AUDUSD HOURLY
USDCNH DAILY
USDJPY
Recent dollar/yen buyers got a much needed boost from yesterdays better than expected US ISM report and it was interesting to see good US economic data ignite broad USD strength for a change. A lot of analysts are saying that this positive print wont affect the Feds uber-dovish thinking going into the next FOMC meeting on September 16. The consensus view still expects the Fed to announce something new, from an actual policy tool perspective, in pursuit of its new strategic framework that allows for inflation-overshootingand we think this is one of the reasons why US yields continue to drip lower from their post-Jackson Hole highs.
Dollar/yen has noticeably de-coupled from US yields since Shinzo Abes resignation announcement on Friday however and we think this is noteworthy. The market is trading more off the broader USD tone now and the prospects for Yoshihide Suga to win the LDP leadership race, which if we combine with today's break above 106.10, argues from more USDJPY strength. Topside option expiries are plentiful into weeks end (3.5BLN between 106.50 and 106.75).
USDJPY DAILY
USDJPY HOURLY
US 10YR BOND YIELD DAILY
Charts: Reuters EikonInterested in creating a custom foreign exchange trading plan?Contact usor call EBC's trading desk directly at1-888-729-9716.
Exchange Bank of Canada, EBC Canadas Foreign Exchange Bank, is the only Schedule 1 Canadian bank specializing in foreign currency exchange and international payments for financial institutions and corporations. EBC provides innovative foreign exchange management and integrated international payment solutions tailored to meet business needs on a global scale. Leveraging industry leading technology and a client-focused team of experts EBC delivers comprehensive, cost-effective and trusted payment processes and foreign exchange currency solutions to create financial and operational efficiencies. To learn more, visit:www.ebcfx.com.