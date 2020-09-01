Gold (GC) is looking a bit wobbly going into today's ADP Non-Farm Employment Change at 815am EST, and the highly anticipated US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) Fri. Significantly, although GC may be gearing up to retest its August peak (and record high) post-NFP, odds are elevated for a retest of triangle support (on the 4hr and daily chart) by early next week. After the strong rally extension from July to the August high, bulls should not rule out a deeper post-NFP consolidation to the August low. The weekly Stochastics and MACD are tiring, increasingly weighing on the daily equivalents. I will likely stay on the sidelines the balance of the week given the mixed technicals.





Gold (GC) Weekly/Daily/4hr

Click hereto read todays technical analysis of Silver, VIX

Mylatest Bitcoin biweekly commentary (published Aug 25)withICE Futures Singaporeis now available.

Coffee Daily

Get your coffee today? You can now enjoy your brew withCoffee Daily - Tradable Patterns' Arabica and Robusta Coffee Futures technical analysis newsletter,published Monday to Friday before the London open. Write toinfo@tradablepatterns.comfor pricing details and sample reports as of the July 13 launch, illustrating how the massive moves since were hinted through pattern recognition.

Latest trades published forPremium MembersAug 13th.

Equities & ETFshas taken on a new format where it is now an Entries/Exits style service inspired by technical analysis on a collection of equities and ETFs.The 25 equities and ETFs initially profiled for their beaten down, trend reversal potential, between April 17 to May 22, 2020, have mostly ran up tremendously since then, and are assumed to be closed trades as of June 10th using the day's opening price.Congratulations to allPremium Memberswho profited from these long equity/ETF ideas soon after they were initially profiled.

I will look to explore new long/short trade ideas on Equities & ETFs withPremium Memberswith a target of 5 multi-week to multi-month swing trades each month.Premium Membersalso have access to monthly and weekly chart technical analysis for 5 Equity/ETF markets each Saturday.

Join the world's largest asset manager and 3 of the world's 5 largest (and 5 of the 10 largest) hedge funds by AUM as daily readers of Tradable Patterns' technical analysis.Since becoming available on Bloomberg, Refinitiv and FACTSET, readers have included every single one of the global top 10 investment banks. If you represent an institutional investor or potential distribution partner, write toinfo@tradablepatterns.comto request Bloomberg, Refinitiv and Factset readership reports.

Also seen onFT (Financial Times),Interactive Brokers,ICE Futures Singapore,Amazon, Zerohedge,CNA,Spotify,Liquid (Quoine),Tradable Patterns (https://tradablepatterns.com)publishes 4 newsletters:Today's Top 3 Trades,Equities & ETFs, Coffee DailyandCrypto Weekly Outlook.

Today's Top 3 Trades, Equities & ETFs, Coffee Daily, Crypto Weekly Outlook and all other Tradable Patterns content do not constitute an advisory and do not make recommendations, but can supplement your own analysis. Please do your own due diligence ahead of any trades.