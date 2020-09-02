rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

NASDAQ - September 2020
Wednesday, September 02, 2020

by Murray Rosenberg

Bookmark and Share

847-254-5589

Quant Trading is the "Swiss Army Knife" of futures analysis.

It should be in every trader's tool box from beginner to professional alike!

Our September NASDAQ Weekly Quant has been in BUY Mode for 21 weeks without a meaningful correction. The DAILY Quant has been in Buy Mode for 14 days now.

The GREEN dashed vertical lines indicate BUY signals. Examine the WEEKLY Quant at the bottom of the

Chart. Notice that the thick WHITE line is holding steady.

The Shorts must be desperate to cover and the Longs are adding to their positions.

Fundamental valuations have failed again!

CQT quants are easy to use. They tell the complete story.

It's short, succinct and to the point.

Would you like a free two week trial ?

Receive up to five markets of your choice.

Visit chicagoquanttechnologies.com to sign up.

We cover Futures, FOREX, ETF'S and Stocks.



Recent articles from this author


About the author

Murray Rosenberg AKA Doc Dow has been a member of the major exchanges.

The NYSE, AMEX, PHLX the NYFE, the CEC and CME. He’s traded on the floors of these exchanges during his career.
 
Doc has been involved in the “Hedge Fund” industry for over 20 years.
 
Utilizing his quantitative math to decide market direction.
 
For the past seven years Doc has been doing a FREE webinar on quantitative Trading.
 
The webinar is now available to you. Ask any trading questions you like.
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy