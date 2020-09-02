847-254-5589

Our September NASDAQ Weekly Quant has been in BUY Mode for 21 weeks without a meaningful correction. The DAILY Quant has been in Buy Mode for 14 days now.

The GREEN dashed vertical lines indicate BUY signals. Examine the WEEKLY Quant at the bottom of the

Chart. Notice that the thick WHITE line is holding steady.

The Shorts must be desperate to cover and the Longs are adding to their positions.

Fundamental valuations have failed again!

CQT quants are easy to use. They tell the complete story.

It's short, succinct and to the point.

