As we anticipated, the DX is headed straight for its 2-year lows, potentially finding short-term support in the 90.00 to 91.00 range. Some experts are forecasting the DX to plunge another 36%...quite drastic sounding, dont you think?

Take a look at what other institutions are saying. Snippets from an article published on Reuters:

Goldman Sachs, for instance, believes a steadily improving global economy and negative real rates in the United States are a sustained recipe for dollar weakness, and forecasts the euro to trade at $1.30 by 2023, from the current $1.196.

Analysts at TD Securities said the Federal Reserves revamped policy approach to inflation will keep the dollar under pressure, as it suggests interest rates will stay lower for longer. The greenback is about 10% overvalued against other major currencies, they said.

Robeco, a $174 billion asset manager, believes the dollar will lose ground because of ongoing compression in interest rate and growth differentials, said Jeroen Blokland, a portfolio manager at the Netherlands-based company.

Rick Rieder, BlackRocks global chief investment officer of fixed income, expects the dollar to decline only modestly. The worlds dependence on the greenback for trade and commerce will likely prevent a crash for the U.S. currency, he said.





