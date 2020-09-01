Strong Caixan PMI leads USD lower overnight



ANALYSIS USDCAD The broader USD closed NY trade in poor technical shape yesterday and its recent decline extended in Asia last night on the back of Chinas better than expected Caixan Manufacturing PMI for August, another 15-month low for the USDCNY fix, and the un-disruptive RBA meeting. This mornings in-line to slightly weaker than expected final August Manufacturing PMI reads out of Europe, the Eurozones weaker than expected flash HICP for August, and talk of 1.2000 option barrier defense seems to have capped EURUSD, which is helping USDCAD hold the 1.30 handle for now. Todays NY session will feature the US ISM Manufacturing PMI for August at 10amET (54.5 expected vs 54.2 in July) and a speech from the Feds Lael Brainard at 1pmET on the economic outlook and monetary policy.

USDCAD DAILY USDCAD HOURLY OCT CRUDE OIL DAILY EURUSD Euro/dollar is hovering just below 1.2000 as NY trade gets underway and we continue to hear talk of selling in the spot market to defend a EURUSD barrier option at the figure. This temporary weight could be removed very shortly though given this mornings event risks (US ISM at 10amET and Philip Lanes speech at 12pmET). There is very little chart resistance and option coverage above the 1.20 mark at this point, which could exacerbate EURUSD buying should the market break above it on a closing basis, however Fridays huge 2.7BLN option expiry tells us traders might not want to get too carried away ahead of the August Non-Farm Payrolls report.

EURUSD DAILY EURUSD HOURLY SPOT GOLD DAILY GBPUSD Sterling is ripping higher towards its December 2019 highs in the low 1.35s this morning as a lack of meaningful chart resistance simply allows for it in the context of broad USD selling. Its quite remarkable how last Tuesdays arguably phony US/China phone call rescued this market and were now trading higher over 400pts higher on a combination of month-end USD selling and uber Fed dovishness post Jackson Hole. We felt BOE Governor Bailey added a little fuel to the fire on Friday when he didnt express any serious interest in negative UK rate policy. Hes due to speak again tomorrow at 9amET, in front of the parliaments Treasury Select Committee. GBPUSD DAILY GBPUSD HOURLY EURGBP DAILY AUDUSD The Reserve Bank of Australia kept its overnight cash rate and 3yr bond yield targets in place last night and, while it increased the size of its term funding facility for banks, this was really not all that surprising in the context of the open-ended support other central banks are offering in their local repo/money markets. The Australian dollar followed the Chinese yuan higher in Asia last night, largely brushed off the uneventful RBA meeting and now seems to be pulling back mildly with EURUSD this morning. Traders are looking for -6.0% QoQ in tonights Q2 Australian GDP report, which comes out at 7:30pmET, however this old news should be a non-event as well for the market.

AUDUSD DAILY AUDUSD HOURLY USDCNH DAILY USDJPY There was growing talk overnight that Shinzo Abes right hand man, the "Abenomics"- friendly chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga, is now favored to become the next Japanese prime minister when the LDP party chooses its new leader on September 14, and we think this partly explains the buy-the-dip mentality weve seen in USDJPY overnight. It was hard for the market to avoid the broad USD selling we saw after the Caixan PMI was released but we get the sense now that traders are developing narratives that argue for a reversal of last Fridays over-reaction to the downside in USDJPY. Yesterdays failure on the part of buyers to get the market back above the 106.10s was technically disappointing though, and so we think these USDJPY dip buyers are going to want to see a stronger than expected US ISM report this morning.

Charts: Reuters Eikon

