Hello traders,

USDCAD is in a five-wave bearish move, down from 1.467 level. We see a completed wave 1), and 2), followed by an exteded wave 3) with its five-wave sub-structure. Specifically we see price ending a sub-wave 5 of 3), therefore be aware of a potential, temporary recovery in price for a corrective wave 4). That said, a rally in impulsive fashion on the 4h chart, and above the upper Elliott wave channel line will suggest a wave 4) correction underway, with resistance at 1.331 level.

USDCAD, daily