Walsh Trading Daily Insights Commentary October Lean Hogs gap opened lower on Friday and kept going almost closing the gap from the 8/19/2020 high (52.825) to the 8/20/2020 low (53.55) while making the low at 53.225. The gap created from the lower open is from Thursdays low at 55.275 and Fridays high at 55.075. The low approached support at the rising 100 DMA at 52.97. Settlement was at 53.65. The 100 DMA and the bottom of the gap is critical support for October Hogs, in my opinion. A close below support could see price test the 51.80, 50.475 and then 49.35 support levels. The gap formed on Friday could be strong resistance. Resistance is at 53.825, 54.775, the gap, 55.625, 56.10 57.025and then 58.25. Hogs are in a long-term downtrend but is attempting to build upon a short-term up-trend. Support needs to hold in my opinion or the fledging uptrend could disappear as the long-term down trend reasserts itself. Cutouts and the Lean Hog Index remain firm after making their lows last month, but could be peaking. The Pork Cutout Index was decreased and is at 73.53 as of 8/27/2020. The Lean Hog Index rose and is at 57.12 as of 8/26/2020. Estimated Slaughter for Friday is 481,000 which is above last weeks 476,000 and last years slaughter at 470,000. Saturdays slaughter is expected be 276,000, above last weeks 227,000 and last years 82,000. The total for the week is expected to be 2,664,000 which is above last weeks 2,618,000 and last years 2,468,000. October Feeder Cattle consolidated within the lower end of Thursdays trading range. It settled below the 50 DMA (140.75) at 140.175. The Friday low was 139.725. A break down below here could see price test support at 138.95 and then 136.75. The 200 DMA (135.68) and the rising 100 DMA (135.48) are next. This area must be defended on any break down or Feeders could see further weakness. If settlement holds more consolidation is in store for price. Must see a rally above the 141.20 high and a close over the 50 DMA on Monday which is month end to hopefully refuel the uptrend, in my opinion. The Feeder Cattle Index fell and is at 141.56 as of 8/27/2020. October Live Cattle broke down and made a new low for the fledging down trend at 104.60. Settlement was at 104.90. It is now in a critical area in my opinion. Support is at 104.85 104.20, the 50 DMA is rising and is next at 104.18. Since the October contract became the lead contract the low is at 103.65. A failure from here could see price break down and test support at 100.275. This would pressure cash prices in a big way in my opinion. If settlement holds price could revisit resistance at 106.025. The 200 DMA is next at 106.99. This should strong resistance. If price can retake the 200 DMA maybe sentiment could be changed. Boxed beef cutouts were mixed with choice cutouts down 2.14 to 229.40 and select up 0.60 to 214.86. The choice/ select spread narrowed to 14.54 and the load count was 114. Fridays estimated slaughter is 116,000, which is even with last week and below last years 117,000. Saturdays slaughter is estimated to be 66,000 also even with last week and above last years 65,000. The estimated total for the week is expected to be 654,000 which is above last weeks 652,000 and last years 653,000. The USDA report LM_Ct131 states: Thus far Friday trade was very limited on light demand in all feeding regions. Not enough purchases in any region for an adequate market test. The latest established market in any region was on Wednesday with live purchases in Nebraska at 105.00 and dressed purchases from 166.00-167.50, mostly at 167.00. On Wednesday in the Western Cornbelt, live purchases traded from 104.00- 107.00 with dressed purchases from 166.00-167.00, mostly at 167.00. On Wednesday in Kansas, live purchases traded at 105.00. The latest established market in the Texas Panhandle was on Tuesday with live purchases at 105.00. Trade Suggestion(s) Risk/Reward Futures N/A Options N/A For those interested I hold a weekly grain (with Sean Lusk) and livestock webinar on Thursdays (except holiday weeks) and our next webinar will be on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 3:00 pm. It is free for anyone who wants to sign up and the link for sign up is below. If you cannot attend live a recording will be sent to your email upon completion of the webinar. Sign Up Now **Call me for a free consultation for a marketing plan regarding your livestock needs.** Ben DiCostanzo Senior Market Strategist Walsh Trading, Inc. Direct: 312.957.4163 888.391.7894 Fax: 312.256.0109 bdicostanzo@walshtrading.com www.walshtrading.com Walsh Trading, Inc. is registered as a Guaranteed Introducing Broker with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and an NFA Member.



Futures and options trading involves substantial risk and is not suitable for all investors. Therefore, individuals should carefully consider their financial condition in deciding whether to trade. Option traders should be aware that the exercise of a long option will result in a futures position. The valuation of futures and options may fluctuate, and as a result, clients may lose more than their original investment. The information contained on this site is the opinion of the writer or was obtained from sources cited within the commentary. The impact on market prices due to seasonal or market cycles and current news events may already be reflected in market prices. PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT NECESSARILY INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS.



All information, communications, publications, and reports, including this specific material, used and distributed by Walsh Trading, Inc. (WTI) shall be construed as a solicitation for entering into a derivatives transaction. WTI does not distribute research reports, employ research analysts, or maintain a research department as defined in CFTC Regulation 1.71.



About the author Ben DiCostanzo Senior Market Strategist Walsh Trading I began my career in the Securities industry working as a runner on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange while I attended Pace University. I then started working for Salomon Brothers in their Government Bond Trading arena. After graduating from Pace University with a degree in Accounting, I transferred to Chicago and became a member of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange utilizing my experience to execute trades and manage risk for institutional clients as a broker for Salomon Brothers on the trading floor. I then embarked to trade for my own account in the stock indices pits as a local before moving off the floor to aid and assist individual clients in their trading endeavors. I now work at Walsh Trading holding a series 3 broker’s license whose duties include being the firm’s Chief Market technician. I understand that every client's needs are different, and I pride myself in tailoring my service to each client's unique circumstances and needs. Individual client experience, risk tolerance, and capital all play a role in how I approach the markets. I am involved in all markets using technical analysis to find opportunities. My approach is driven by the principles of capital preservation. My trading philosophy is that if you can recognize and manage the risk, you have a better chance to be successful in trading. I advise clients to always use stops as money management in my opinion is the most important ingredient in trading commodities.