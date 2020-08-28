The Nemenoff Report 08/28/2020



Financials: As of this writing (4:30 am) September Bonds are at 175’18 down 18 over night and down 3’04 for the week, 10 Yr. Notes unchanged at 138’31.0 down 18 for the week and 5 Yr. Notes unchanged at 125’22 down 6 ticks for the week. Yields rose 2 basis points for the week on the 2 Yr. Note to 0.15%, 5 on the 5 Yr. to 0.31, 11 on the 10 Yr to 0.76 and 0.16 on the 30 Yr. Bond to 1.53%. Yesterday at the Jackson Hole Symposium Fed Chairman Powell spoke and proposed a change in policy allowing inflation more latitude beyond the 2.0% target, keeping rates near 0 and placing more effort on employment. The market took this as inflationary and a reason to sell Bonds (yields up) and buy equities. We are retreating to the sidelines for the moment. Grains: December Corn is fractionally lower at 357’4, November Beans up 4’2 at 945’2 and December Wheat down 1’4 at 549’2. Good export demand and some severe weather helped boost prices to new recent highs. Cattle: October LC closed 85 lower at 106.15 down about 4.00. for the week and September FC down 0.675 down nearly 5.00 for the week. This in spite of dressed beef prices rising 16 consecutive days. I remain short Feeder Cattle. Silver: December Silver is up about 60 cents at 27.80. Too volatile for me. I will be interested in the long side below 24.00. S&P’s: September SP are 5.65 higher at 3491.00, new contract highs. Treat as a trading affair between 3370.00 and 3415.00. Currencies: the September Euro is at 1.19170 up 89.0, the Yen 2 higher at 0.945151, the Pound up 82 at 1.3288 and the Dollar index down 67.5 at 92.31.5. The market is sending mixed singles: Dollar weaker amid higher interest rates. I will wait to reinstate short biased Dollar positions. Regards, Marc



About the author Mr. Nemenoff is a 37-year veteran of the futures industry. While attending graduate school at the Illinois Institute of Technology, Marc began his career as a clerk on the trading floor of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Marc Nemenoff quickly found that his background in both math and problem solving techniques were adaptable to the futures markets as well as the career he had been pursuing in Architecture and Urban Planning. Having decided on a career change he quickly rose within the Tabor Grain Co. organization and became their analyst and operations manager for all products traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. In 1976 Mr. Nemenoff's responsibilities increased when he was granted full membership on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange as Tabor Grain Co's. representative to the exchange. He was their head analyst and liaison to all branch offices. In addition, he was in charge of designing hedging strategies in both the livestock and financial sectors of the market and writing the firms daily and weekly market letters. In 1980 Mr. Nemenoff purchased his own membership on the CME and spent the next 12 years as an independent trader, trading in all markets with a concentration in live cattle as a spreader and market maker. As a member of the exchange he served on many committees including, Live Cattle, Nominating, Contributions, Public Relations & Advertising, and Orientation & Education. During this time he gave speeches to various groups at the behest of the exchange. These included: Agricultural Bankers, The National Cattleman's Assoc., various groups on the Role of the Market Maker, and various groups on the Role of Futures as a Risk Management Tool. In 1991 Marc left the floor and spent his time as an independent trader and lecturer giving speeches at seminars on various topics. These included Livestock Trading, Interest Rate Futures, Spreads, Technical Analysis, and trading in the pit vs. being an outside speculator. He also taught classes as a guest lecturer at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange on Spreading, Technical Analysis, and Commodity Options. Since 2004 Marc has been an Associated Person handling customer accounts for both speculators and hedgers. Marc is also the author of The Nemenoff Report, a daily overview of the markets adding his own perspective on market direction. Since 2002 Marc has been a Board member of Art Encounter, an Evanston, IL. non- profit organization, specializing in the visual arts and providing community outreach programs, such as art classes for people of all ages with special needs. Marc has been President of Art Encounter since 2009. Mr. Nemenoff describes his approach to the market as 75% technical and 25% fundamental. He is also a firm believer in the use of option strategies as a way of using leverage and minimizing risk when one has a long-term market strategy. Contact Marc Nemenoff: (800) 769-7021 or at mnemenoff@pricegroup.com