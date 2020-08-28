How High Are Soybean Prices Going ?



Source: Getty Images Soybean Futures---Soybean futures in the November contract settled last Friday in Chicago at 9.04 a bushel while currently trading at 9.48 up around $0.45 for the trading week as prices have now hit a 7 month high. Fundamentally speaking this situation has turned bullish as China has come back into this market coupled with the fact that there are sections of hot and dry weather throughout the Midwestern part of the United States causing concern that the crop might deteriorate as we head into harvest. I have been recommending a bullish position from around the 9.14 level and if you took the trade continue to place the stop loss under the 10-day low which now stands at 9.01 as an exit strategy as I still think there is room to run to the upside. The next major level of resistance stands at the January 8th high of 9.82 and I think that could be hit next week as the grain market looks strong as I also have a bullish soybean meal recommendation to the upside. TREND: HIGHER CHART STRUCTURE: SOLID VOLATILITY: AVERAGE

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.



Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.



To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.