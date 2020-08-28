Hello traders,

CADJPY made a five-wave recovery from 77.59 level, which we labelled as wave A) that is part of a bigger, three-wave rise. Now, we see price sharply declining from the 81.56 high, which is confirmation that a five-wave move in A) had completed, and that a three-wave contra-trend reaction as wave B) may be in progress. Possible support for a three-wave correction is at 79.88/79.1 level, where former corrective wave 4 and Fib. ratio of 50.0 can slow the bears down, and provide support.

CADJPY, 4h