Dec 2020 Gold
Friday, August 28, 2020

by Murray Rosenberg

Quant Trading is the "Swiss Army Knife" of futures analysis.

It should be in every trader's tool box from beginner to professional alike!

Gold has had a stellar bull run over the past three months. Our Weekly quant has been in Buy Mode since mid June and there it remains.

The solid vertical Green line on the Weekly Quant indicates the calendar date of the last weekly buy signal. If the White line on the weekly quant moves above the upper Blue line of the time manifold it will, in our opinion will indicate additional upside pressure will likely be making itself known in the coming weeks.

The Daily quant has been in sell mode for eleven days while digesting the last move up. When and if the White line and Black histogram move above the 0.00 line we will be in Buy mode.

Murray Rosenberg AKA Doc Dow has been a member of the major exchanges.

The NYSE, AMEX, PHLX the NYFE, the CEC and CME. He’s traded on the floors of these exchanges during his career.
 
Doc has been involved in the “Hedge Fund” industry for over 20 years.
 
Utilizing his quantitative math to decide market direction.
 
For the past seven years Doc has been doing a FREE webinar on quantitative Trading.
 
The webinar is now available to you. Ask any trading questions you like.
