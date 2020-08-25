Below is a Special Email Alert I sent to those that subscribe to my twice a day newsletter, Commodity Insite earlier today. Note the time sent. And I hope you find of interest my ramblings and reasoning. If you dont, I will eat a bug. Maybe!

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

SPECIAL EMAIL ALERT!

As I type furiously away, gold and bond prices are in the red with both markets resting on a 1 month low. Bonds are down a whopping 1 full point and 14 ticks at 178.00 for September futures. Front month gold futures are down about $11 at $1928. It is a rare scenario to have gold and bonds moving in tandem.

I view the weakness with gold as a hint that commodities per se may also roll over and take a hit. But the weakness with bonds, one of the most important of all markets" as down and dirty bearish for all markets. If bonds continue to leak and rates ratchet higher, commodities will roll over and take a hit and so will stocks.

When bonds show unusual weakness, it is a sign that higher rates, by hook or crook at coming. And when it comes to the stock market( and the commodity markets!) there are 3 forces that can bring the markets to their knees: a war, a recession and higher rates. Lower bonds means higher rates.

Based on the weakness I am seeing today with bonds and gold, I see little to buy. I see few markets of any kind to trade on the long side of the ledger. To repeat: I see few markets of any kind to trade on the long side of the ledger.

The key market here is not gold. It is bonds. Watch the market carefully.

The time is 7:39 a.m. Chicago time

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

As I type furiously away, front month bond futures are down 178.13, down 1 full point and 1 ticks for the day. The market is nearly 1 full point off the low. Gold prices are in the ugly by $16 at $1922, or so. Again and based on bonds and gold. I would avoid the long side of most all markets.

The time now is 12:09 p.m Chicago

