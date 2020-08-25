Weekly Forecast

(August 24 - 28, 2020)

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 64.15, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 67.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 64.15, which will be followed by moving down to support level 61.60 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 59.60 - 58.55.

Quarterly Forecast

(Quarter III: July - September, 2020)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 67, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 78.5 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 94.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 57.1, which will be followed by moving down to support level 50.





Fundamental analysis

According to Fundamental Analysis difference between supply and demand do not show market imbalance and determine the fair price at the level $62.

Further price fluctuation will be determining by price technical analysis.





