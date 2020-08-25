Weekly Forecast

(August 24 - 28, 2020)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 12.9, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 13.8.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 12.9, which will be followed by reaching support level 12.2.





previous week sugar price forecast chart



Quarterly Forecast

(Quarter III: July - September, 2020)

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 12.2, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 13.8 and 15.1.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 11.48, which will be followed by moving down to support level 10.2 - 9.7.





Fundamental analysis

According to Fundamental Analysis difference between supply and demand shows oversold market and the fair price at the level $14.





