Weekly Forecast

(August 24 - 28, 2020)

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 114, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 132.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 109, which will be followed by moving down to support level 95.

previous week coffee price forecast



Quarterly Forecast

(Quarter III: July - September, 2020)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 119, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 132 - 140.



Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 119, which will be followed by reaching support level 95 - 89.





Fundamental analysis

According to Fundamental Analysis difference between supply and demand shows oversold market and the fair price at the level $130 - $135.





chart: coffee futures market ending stocks, inventory

