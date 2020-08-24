Livestock Report



Walsh Trading Daily Insights Commentary October Lean Hogs consolidated once again. It traded within Fridays range forming an inside candlestick. (Friday also formed an inside candlestick trading within Thursdays range.) So Thursdays breakout move has failed to generate any excitement in the Hog market we are trading within resistance at 56.10 and support at 53.825. It settled for the second day in arow in the lower part of its trading range. Settlement was at 54.60. There is a gap from last Wednesdays high (52.825) and Thursdays low (53.55) which could provide support. A break-down from the Monday low (54.25) could see the gap tested. Support is at 53.825, the gap, the 100 DMA (52.71) and then 51.80. If settlement holds, a retest of resistance at 56.10 is possible. Resistance comes in at 54.775, 55.625 and then 56.10. Hogs are in a long-term downtrend but is attempting to build upon a short-term up-trend. Cutouts and the Lean Hog Index remain firm after making their lows last month. The Pork Cutout Index dipped and is at 74.59 as of 8/21/2020. The Lean Hog Index rose and is at 55.51 as of 8/2/2020. Estimated Slaughter for Monday is 480,000 which is even with last week and above last years slaughter at 476,000. October Feeder Cattle gap opened lower on a bearish cattle-on-feed report and broke down past support at 142.40 to the low at 141.975. It was able to recover a bit off the low and it settled above support at 142.85. The gap created is from the Friday low at 144.875 to the Monday high at 144.35. A breakdown below support could see price test the 140.775 support level. Support then comes in at the upward sloping 50 DMA at 140.04 and then 138.95. Resistance is at 143.50, 144.25, the gap and then 146.10. Feeder Cattle is in an uptrend, in my opinion. The Feeder Cattle Index rose and is at 144.04 as of 8/21/2020. October Live Cattle also felt the pain of the bearish cattle-on-feed report gap opening lower and trading down to support at the 200 DMA (107.24) making the low at 107.225. The market recovered and settlement was at 107.925. The gap is from Fridays low at 108.375 to the Monday high at 108.05. The range was narrow and the 200 DMA will hopefully be strong support. The gap will present a problem and resistance is nearby at 10865. Futures could meander until we see a cash trade. Resistance is at the gap, 108.65 and 109.60. Support is at 107.30, the 200 DMA and then 106.025. Boxed beef cutouts were higher with choice cutouts up 1.53 to 227.47 and select up 2.26 to 211.25. The choice/ select spread narrowed to 16.22 and the load count was 112. Mondays estimated slaughter is 117,000, above last weeks 112,000 and even with last year. The USDA report LM_Ct131 states: So far for Monday negotiated cash trading has been at a standstill in all major feeding regions. Last week in the Southern Plains live purchases moved at 106.00. For the prior week in the Northern Plains live purchases moved at 106.50 and, in Nebraska, dressed purchases moved at 169.00. For the previous week in the Western Cornbelt live purchases moved from 106.00 to 109.00 and dressed purchases moved at 169.00. Trade Suggestion(s) Risk/Reward Futures N/A Options N/A For those interested I hold a weekly grain (with Sean Lusk) and livestock webinar on Thursdays (except holiday weeks) and our next webinar will be on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 3:00 pm. It is free for anyone who wants to sign up and the link for sign up is below. If you cannot attend live a recording will be sent to your email upon completion of the webinar. Sign Up Now **Call me for a free consultation for a marketing plan regarding your livestock needs.** Ben DiCostanzo Senior Market Strategist Walsh Trading, Inc. Direct: 312.957.4163 888.391.7894 Fax: 312.256.0109 bdicostanzo@walshtrading.com www.walshtrading.com Walsh Trading, Inc. is registered as a Guaranteed Introducing Broker with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and an NFA Member.



Futures and options trading involves substantial risk and is not suitable for all investors. Therefore, individuals should carefully consider their financial condition in deciding whether to trade. Option traders should be aware that the exercise of a long option will result in a futures position. The valuation of futures and options may fluctuate, and as a result, clients may lose more than their original investment. The information contained on this site is the opinion of the writer or was obtained from sources cited within the commentary. The impact on market prices due to seasonal or market cycles and current news events may already be reflected in market prices. PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT NECESSARILY INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS.



All information, communications, publications, and reports, including this specific material, used and distributed by Walsh Trading, Inc. (WTI) shall be construed as a solicitation for entering into a derivatives transaction. WTI does not distribute research reports, employ research analysts, or maintain a research department as defined in CFTC Regulation 1.71.



About the author Ben DiCostanzo Senior Market Strategist Walsh Trading I began my career in the Securities industry working as a runner on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange while I attended Pace University. I then started working for Salomon Brothers in their Government Bond Trading arena. After graduating from Pace University with a degree in Accounting, I transferred to Chicago and became a member of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange utilizing my experience to execute trades and manage risk for institutional clients as a broker for Salomon Brothers on the trading floor. I then embarked to trade for my own account in the stock indices pits as a local before moving off the floor to aid and assist individual clients in their trading endeavors. I now work at Walsh Trading holding a series 3 broker’s license whose duties include being the firm’s Chief Market technician. I understand that every client's needs are different, and I pride myself in tailoring my service to each client's unique circumstances and needs. Individual client experience, risk tolerance, and capital all play a role in how I approach the markets. I am involved in all markets using technical analysis to find opportunities. My approach is driven by the principles of capital preservation. My trading philosophy is that if you can recognize and manage the risk, you have a better chance to be successful in trading. I advise clients to always use stops as money management in my opinion is the most important ingredient in trading commodities.