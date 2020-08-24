Year to date, between gold and silver, silvers the big winner, currently up 47% to golds 27%. According to Goldmoney, bullion banks have generally avoided holding too-heavy a short position.

While Swiss miners are focused on refining gold, the same cant be said of silver, which is currently seeing a surge in demand from mainstream investors (mainly dumping funds into the SLV silver-backed ETF). We see near term support at 24.00 with resistance at 30.00. Silvers parabolic move might be at around 22.00 but anything below 18.90 may put the current and explosive uptrend into doubt. A move beyond 30.00 confirms the uptrend, but its hard to imagine that scenario playing out without a near-term correction, like the one were currently seeing.

Trading futures, options on futures, and forex involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. The use of leverage is not suitable for all investors and losses exceeding your initial deposit is possible. Carefully consider whether trading is suitable for you in light of your circumstances, knowledge, and financial resources and only risk capital should be used. Opinions, market data, and recommendations are subject to change at any time. The lower the margin used the higher the leverage and therefore increases your risk. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.