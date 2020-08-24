|
Chris and the Silver Dragons Talk Silver and Gold
Monday, August 24, 2020
by Chris Vermeulen of Technical Traders Ltd.
Interview highlights
A scary start to 2020 has created a perfect storm for precious metals.
Gold entered a bull market in June 2019. Silver entered a bull market when it passed $21. We are just getting started.
Platinum will enter a new trend when it breaks $1040. Will likely have plenty of momentum for a quick trade.
CLICK THE IMAGE BELOW TO HEAR THE PODCAST
About the author
Chris Vermeulen has been involved in the markets since 1997 and is the founder of Technical Traders Ltd. He is an internationally recognized technical analyst, trader, and is the author of the book: 7 Steps to Win With Logic
Through years of research, trading and helping individual traders around the world. He learned that many traders have great trading ideas, but they lack one thing, they struggle to execute trades in a systematic way for consistent results. Chris helps educate traders with a three-hour video course that can change their trading results for the better and shares is stock and ETF trades through his Wealth Building Newsletter.
He is a regular speaker on HoweStreet, FinancialSurvivorNetwork, and the ProvenAndProbable shows. Chris also contributes market insight to several financial hubs like Barchart.com
