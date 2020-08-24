Below is my weekly newspaper column, Commodity Insite for August 14, entitled, News & Views . I hope you find my ramblings.

News & Views

**Grains are doing quite well today but is the rally a head fake? After all, the USDA in a major report yesterday pegs this year's corn production to be up 12% from last year. The soybean production is up 25% from a year ago. And winter wheat production is down 2% from July. Based on the report, the rally with grains is likely a, "dead cat bounce" and nothing more. Jerry Welch, Commodity Insite August 13.

** Even with the quiet day, the stock market has had a rally for the ages. The S&P 500 has climbed 51% since bottoming on March 23, while the Dow has risen 50%, their best 100-day gains since 1933. The Nasdaq has gained 62%, its biggest 100-day rally since 2000, the peak of the dot-com bubble. The Nasdaq has more than erased all its losses, and the S&P 500 is just a hair beneath its all-time high. Barrons, August 13.



**Can corn prices rise much more? The WASDE forecast for 2020/21 US corn stocks to be the largest in 33 years at 2,750 Mil Bu with demand overstated in ethanol and feed/residual use, its difficult to forecast December corn much above $3.42-3.48.. And 2020/21 corn stocks of 2,500 Mil Bu (drop in IA yield via damage and loss of 1 Mil acres of seeding would still model out to harvest lows of $2.90-3.10. The point is that ARC Research cannot produce a change in trend. AgResource, August 14.



** From high posted Friday, August 7 to the low carved out Wednesday, August 12, silver futures fell $6.39 an ounce, $31,950 per contract. The price drop on Tuesday, was the largest in 9 years. On the same day, gold prices experienced their worst decline in 7 years. Frothy and scary trade! Jerry Welch, Commodity Insite.



**A powerful derecho storm that swept through the Midwest on Monday has left thousands of acres of crops completely devastated, and officials say more than half a million people could be without power for quite a while.

The storm, which had hurricane-force winds up to 112 mph, destroyed at least one-third of the entire state's crops. More than 10 million acres were completely flattened, leading Reynolds to say she thinks the storm should qualify for federal disaster declaration. The Washington Post reports between 180 and 270 million bushels of corn were likely damaged, shortly before harvesting usually begins in September. The week.com August 13.



**U.S. farmers are looking at their largest corn crop ever and a near-record soybean harvest, with huge stockpiles of both crops persisting into fall 2021, said the USDA on Wednesday. Some 2.8 billion bushels of corn, a 10-week supply would remain in the bin when next years crop is mature, the largest carry-over since the Reagan era.

In its first forecast of the fall harvest, the USDA said record-high yields per acre would result in 15.278 billion bushels of corn and 4.425 billion bushels of soybeans. The forecasts were based on conditions on Aug. 1 and did not reflect the impact of the derecho a sustained, intense rain and windstorm that swept from eastern Nebraska through Iowa and into northern Illinois and northern Indiana on Monday. The governor of Iowa said that up to 10 million acres of cropland in the state were affected by the derecho. Agricultural.com Aug. 13.



**In my weekly column from last week entitled, Hard To Turn I stated clearly. I am skeptical about buying stocks or commodities. Frankly, I have little or no desire to trade the long side of anything. And it should be noted that this week, though a host of stock and commodity markets rose to new, 5 month highs, giving the bulls a thrill, most all markets closed in the red, flashing sell signals in the process. The past 5 months may have been bullish but this month is starting off quite poorly. Jerry Welch, Commodity Insite August 7.



**To fess up, on my computer is taped an old Scotch Irish Prayer that goes like this. Lord, grant that I may always be right, for Thou knowest I am hard to turn. It is true that I am stubborn as a mule and only change when the facts or the supply-demand fundamentals have changed. If those things dont change significantly I am indeed, hard to turn. Unfortunately that is where I now stand with stocks and commodities though both have improved sharply over the past months. I see and acknowledge the strength but do not trust the markets. Jerry Welch.



**Recently, I received a few emails from individuals that have taken up the practice of being a librocubularist. Each stated they are taking advantage of the Special Offer of my twice a day newsletter Commodity Insite to enjoy their new found passion. I say, good for them! Jerry Welch, Commodity Insite.

This afternoon, I have solid sell signals in gold, silver, lumber, cattle, wheat and new crop soybeans. If my work is accurate, those markets may be, could be, should be and will be lower tomorrow. Avoid the long side of each market.

the time is 12:00 pm Chicago







