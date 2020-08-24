Jackson Hole symposium in focus this week



ANALYSIS USDCAD Theres a mild risk-on tone to global markets this morning as traders point to the FDAs approval of convalescent plasma as a COVID-19 treatment and as reports circulate about the Trump administration possibly fast-tracking an experimental coronavirus vaccine for use before the US election. The S&P and Nasdaq both opened cashtrading +1% to new all-time highs but the safe-haven dollar is now recouping its overnight losses as this optimism evaporates. US yields are trading unchanged as bond traders express their usual skepticism, and WTI oil prices seem to be gyrating with the S&P and developments regarding the two hurricanes set to hit the Gulf of Mexico. Another technically disappointing day of price action on Friday (1.3230s rejected and 1.3190-1.3200s lost) added to the woes for dollar/CAD in Europe this morning, but this has all been erased following a strong bounce off familiar trend-line support in the 1.3130s. The CFTCs latest Commitment of Traders Report showed the leveraged funds adding to their net long USDCAD position for the second week in a row during the week ending August 18. The fact that the size of this net position (33,587 contracts) is now almost as large as it was in May, when speculators were looking for a break above 1.42, is yet another negative development for the market in our opinion. These bets continue to bleed money and could ignite a flush lower in USDCAD should these traders decide to throw in the towel below the 1.3130s. This weeks key event will be Jerome Powells speech at the Kansas City Feds annual Jackson Hole Symposium on Thursday morning at 9:10amET, where everybodys going to be looking to see if the Fed chairman unveils conclusions from its year-long Review of Monetary Policy Strategy, which has been focused on a new approach towards inflation. The North American calendar will otherwise be quiet in terms of key economic data points (just US Durable Goods for July, the second estimate of US GDP for Q2 and Canadas GDP figure for June). Theyll be an abundance of options expiring above the market later this week ($2bln between 1.3200 and 1.3250 over Wednesday/Thursday), and below the market in EURUSD and AUDUSD on Thursday (see below)which could help the broader USD andUSDCAD if Powell decides to leave traders hanging.

USDCAD DAILY USDCAD HOURLY OCT CRUDE OIL DAILY EURUSD Euro/dollar is enjoying a bid back up to the familiar 1.1830s this morning as vaccine/COVID-treatment optimism helps lift broader risk sentiment, but we think the market is going to have a tough time going anywhere ahead of Jackson Hole later this week. The litany of option expiries between 1.1750 and 1.1850 (over 7blnEUR) going into Thursdays session could be a near-term volatility killer in our opinion, and wed note the largest of them all (1.7blnEUR) at 1.1750 as a potential downside magnet for spot EURUSD prices should Powell fail to offer the doves what they're looking for. Germany releases its Q2 GDP and August IFO survey tomorrow morning, although neither should command much market attention. The ECBs Phillip Lane is set to speak at Jackson Hole a few hours after Jerome Powell on Thursday, which could be interesting. The leveraged funds pared back their record net long EURUSD position during the week ending August 18 as longs took profit. This was contrary to what we were expecting and takes the focus off stretched EUR bullishness once again in our opinion.

EURUSD DAILY EURUSD HOURLY SPOT GOLD DAILY GBPUSD Sterlingfollowedthe euro higher earlier this morning, but the pivotal 1.3120-30s (last weeks battleground area)actedas chart resistance after this level was lost once again going into Fridays NY close..and GBPUSD has nowspiraledquickly back lower again. Euro/sterling also appears to be gathering steam for another push higher after negative Brexit headlines snapped it back onto the 0.90 handle late last week, which is GBP-negative. The leveraged funds finally flipped their positioning to net long GBPUSD during the week ending August 18 (first time since April), although we have to say that the timing of this development looks bad in light of Fridays bearish price action and so we think this could hurt sterling here. The Bank of Englands Any Haldane will speak on Wednesday and Governor Andrew Bailey will deliver a speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium on Thursday (right around the time that Jerome Powell will be speaking).

GBPUSD DAILY GBPUSD HOURLY EURGBP DAILY AUDUSD The stock markets love affair with Apple helped boost risk sentiment and the Aussie late Friday and while last nights vaccine optimism brought about more selling of the safe-haven dollar, this hasquickly and rightly begun to unravel in NY tradethis morning. This weeks Australian calendar doesnt feature anything notable from an economic/central bank perspective, and so we think the market will continue to follow the broader USD tone. Similar to EURUSD, theyll be a large option expiry going off below the market on Thursday morning right after Jerome Powell begins speaking (935M at 0.7120), which could create uncomfortable interest in AUDUSD downside should the Fed chairman not offer up any hints towards monetary policy that will allow inflation to overshoot. We think a decisive NY close below the 0.7120s could bring about an end to the Aussies uptrend against the dollar.

AUDUSD DAILY AUDUSD HOURLY USDCNH DAILY USDJPY The leveraged funds continued to liquidate short USDJPY positions for the third week in a row during the week ending August 18; and we find this to be a notable development in light of the markets (and the BOJs) recent unwillingness to see dollar/yen trade below the 105 level for very long. The market is clinging to the 105.70-90 support zone as the week gets started and were starting to wonder if Thursdays Jackson Hole event could provide the catalyst for another broad USD rally. The market might have to deal with huge $3.2bln option expiry at the 105.00 strike beforehand on Wednesday though.

USDJPY DAILY USDJPY HOURLY US 10YR BOND YIELD DAILY Charts: Reuters Eikon

Interested in creating a custom foreign exchange trading plan? Contact us or call EBC's trading desk directly at 1-888-729-9716. About Exchange Bank of Canada

Exchange Bank of Canada, EBC Canadas Foreign Exchange Bank, is the only Schedule 1 Canadian bank specializing in foreign currency exchange and international payments for financial institutions and corporations. EBC provides innovative foreign exchange management and integrated international payment solutions tailored to meet business needs on a global scale. Leveraging industry leading technology and a client-focused team of experts EBC delivers comprehensive, cost-effective and trusted payment processes and foreign exchange currency solutions to create financial and operational efficiencies. To learn more, visit: Exchange Bank of Canada, EBC Canadas Foreign Exchange Bank, is the only Schedule 1 Canadian bank specializing in foreign currency exchange and international payments for financial institutions and corporations. EBC provides innovative foreign exchange management and integrated international payment solutions tailored to meet business needs on a global scale. Leveraging industry leading technology and a client-focused team of experts EBC delivers comprehensive, cost-effective and trusted payment processes and foreign exchange currency solutions to create financial and operational efficiencies. To learn more, visit: www.ebcfx.com

Disclaimer:All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement. This publication has been prepared by Exchange Bank of Canada for informational and marketing purposes only. Opinions, estimates and projections contained herein are our own as of the date hereof and are subject to change without notice. The information and opinions contained herein have been compiled or arrived at from sources believed reliable, but no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to their accuracy or completeness and neither the information nor the forecast shall be taken as a representation for which Exchange Bank of Canada, its affiliates or any of their employees incur any responsibility. Neither Exchange Bank of Canada nor its affiliates accept any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from any use of this information. This publication is not, and is not constructed as, an offer to sell or solicitation of any offer to buy any of the currencies referred to herein, nor shall this publication be construed as an opinion as to whether you should enter into any swap or trading strategy involving a swap or any other transaction. The general transaction, financial, educational and market information contained herein is not intended to be, and does not constitute, a recommendation of a swap or trading strategy involving a swap within the meaning of U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission Regulation 23.434 and Appendix A thereto. This material is not intended to be individually tailored to your needs or characteristics and should not be viewed as a "call to action" or suggestion that you enter into a swap or trading strategy involving a swap or any other transaction. You should note that the manner in which you implement any of the strategies set out in this publication may expose you to significant risk and you should carefully consider your ability to bear such risks through consultation with your own independent financial, legal, accounting, tax and other professional advisors. All Exchange Bank of Canada products and services are subject to the terms of applicable agreements and local regulations. This publication and all information, opinions and conclusions contained in it are protected by copyright. This information may not be reproduced in whole or in part, or referred to in any manner whatsoever nor may the information, opinions and conclusions contained in it be referred to without the prior express written consent of Exchange Bank of Canada.



Recent articles from this author Jackson Hole symposium in focus this week

Not a good day for Euro PMIs & Brexit

FOMC Minutes disappoint the USD bears

AUD leads and GBP lags ahead of FOMC Minutes

USD collapses as key support levels give way

About the author Erik works with corporations and institutions to help them better navigate the currency markets. His desk provides fast, transparent, and low cost trade execution; up to the minute fundamental and technical market analysis; custom strategy development; and post-trade services -- all in an effort to add value to your firm’s bottom line. Erik has been trading currencies professionally and independently for more than 12 years. Prior to leading the trading desk at EBC, Erik was in charge of managing the foreign exchange risk for one of Canada’s largest independent broker-dealers. Interested in creating a custom foreign exchange trading plan? Email: erik.bregar@ebcfx.com Phone: 888-729-9716 Contributing author since 09/25/17