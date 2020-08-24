rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

Bulls Taking Care of SILVER
Monday, August 24, 2020

by Gregor Horvat of Elliott Wave Service

Bookmark and Share

Hello traders,

Silver started trading bullish in March of 2020, and as we see price started unfolding an impulse. An impulse is a five-wave pattern, that moves within the current trend. In our case, this means to the upside.

We can see three legs of an impulse; 1, 2, and 3 as completed, so latest decline in price from the 29.89 level can be part of a corrective wave 4. Wave 4 will ideally unfold a three-wave, simple a-b-c move, and look for support, and a bounce at the 23.43 level, level of a former swing low, or lower at the Fib. ratio of 50.0 (22.0 level). Once an a-b-c corrective move in wave 4 fully unfolds, a new and final leg higher as wave 5 of a higher degree wave A)/1) may start forming.

If price had already completed a wave 4 at latest swing low, then be aware of more upside from current levels. That said, if a five-wave move from the lows is already completed at current highs as A)/1), then be aware of a temporary pullback of a higher degree labelled as wave B)/2).

In any case, silver can see more upside in the future.

Interested in our services? Take advantage of Summer Sale and get 2 months for the price of 1 at www.ew-forecast.com.

Silver, daily

daily, silver



Recent articles from this author


About the author

Grega Horvat

 

 

  • Grega is based in Slovenia and has been involved in markets since 2003. He is the owner of www.ew-forecast.com, but before that he was working for Capital Forex Group and TheLFB.com. His feature articles have been published on: FXstreet.com, Thestreet.com, Action forex, Forex TV, Istockanalyst, ForexFactory, Fxtraders.eu, Insidefutures.com, etc. He recently won the award on FXStreet.com for Best Forex Analysis in 2016. At www.ew-forecast.com he helps clients and educate them about the Elliott wave prinicple and how to label and track unfolding patterns in real time.  His approach to the markets is mainly technical. He uses a lot of different methods when analyzing the markets such as candlestick patterns, MA, technical indicators etc. His specialty however is Elliott Wave Theory which could be very helpful especially if you know how to use it in combination with other tools/indicators.

EW-Forecast

  • To be involved in the market effectively, you need the right guidance and resources, and our team can help you to achieve that. Our team is providing advanced informations about Elliott Wave theory in real time. The Elliott Wave Principle gives you a method for identifying the behavior of the markets and at what points the market is most likely to turn. We help new traders who are interested in Elliott Wave theory to understand it correctly. We are doing our best to explain our views as simple as possible with educational goal, because knowledge itself is power!


Gregor Horvat
Chief  Technical Strategist
Website: http://www.ew-forecast.com/

Twitter: http://twitter.com/ewforecast
Email: info@ew-forecast.com

Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy