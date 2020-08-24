SOURCE: Getty Images
Natural Gas Futures---Natural gas futures in the October contract is trading higher for the 2nd consecutive session up another 7 points or 2.65% at 2.64 as prices are right near a 10 month high. At the current time I'm not involved, but I do think higher prices are ahead as fundamentally speaking bullish factors include continued warm U.S. weather and two storms that are headed for the Gulf of Mexico.
Gas prices rallied Friday as the forecasts turned warmer for the Eastern U.S. Temperatures are still expected to remain generally warm with the U.S. Climate Prediction Center recently forecasting that there will be above-normal temperatures across the U.S. from August through October as temperatures during July were the hottest in 20 years according to BNEF.
Natural gas prices are trading far above their 20 and 100 day moving average as this trend is getting stronger on a daily basis, but I will wait for some type of price pull back before entering therefor lowering monetary risk, however if you are long a futures contract I would place the stop loss under the 2 week low which stands at 2.22 as an exit strategy. The chart structure will improve tremendously later this week therefor lowering the monetary risk as I think the 3.00 level could be touched in the coming weeks ahead.
TREND: HIGHER
CHART STRUCTURE: POOR
VOLATILITY: AVERAGE
