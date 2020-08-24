How High Are Natural Gas Prices Going ?



SOURCE: Getty Images Natural Gas Futures---Natural gas futures in the October contract is trading higher for the 2nd consecutive session up another 7 points or 2.65% at 2.64 as prices are right near a 10 month high. At the current time I'm not involved, but I do think higher prices are ahead as fundamentally speaking bullish factors include continued warm U.S. weather and two storms that are headed for the Gulf of Mexico. Gas prices rallied Friday as the forecasts turned warmer for the Eastern U.S. Temperatures are still expected to remain generally warm with the U.S. Climate Prediction Center recently forecasting that there will be above-normal temperatures across the U.S. from August through October as temperatures during July were the hottest in 20 years according to BNEF. Natural gas prices are trading far above their 20 and 100 day moving average as this trend is getting stronger on a daily basis, but I will wait for some type of price pull back before entering therefor lowering monetary risk, however if you are long a futures contract I would place the stop loss under the 2 week low which stands at 2.22 as an exit strategy. The chart structure will improve tremendously later this week therefor lowering the monetary risk as I think the 3.00 level could be touched in the coming weeks ahead. TREND: HIGHER CHART STRUCTURE: POOR VOLATILITY: AVERAGE If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com TWITTER---@seeryfutures Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.

About the author

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.



Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.



To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.