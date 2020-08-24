rounded corner
No End In Sight For The S&P 500
Monday, August 24, 2020

by Michael Seery of Seery Futures

S&P 500 Futures---The S&P 500 in the September contract is trading higher for the 3rd consecutive session starting the week off on a positive note this Monday afternoon in Chicago up another 30 points at 3422 hitting another all-time high as Apple computer busted the $500 level helping support prices. If you have been following my previous blogs you understand that I think we will continually hit all-time highs throughout 2020 unless the pandemic comes back with a vengeance as hopes for a vaccine continue to push prices higher.

The Nasdaq-100 is also hitting another all-time high currently trading at 11,700 as the technology sector is on absolute fire and I don't think that situation is going to end anytime soon as I see no reason to be short U.S equities.

The S&P 500 is trading far above its 20 and 100 day moving average as this trend is very strong to the upside as there really is no resistance at the present time due to the fact that we are in uncharted territory. Interest rates remain near the 0% level as there is nowhere to place money except for stocks and precious metals as that situation is not going to change anytime soon so stay long while placing the stop loss under the 2 week low of 3344 as an exit strategy as there is still significant room in my opinion.

TREND: HIGHER

CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING

VOLATILITY: HIGH

About the author

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.
 
Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.
 
To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.
