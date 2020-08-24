Source: Getty Images

S&P 500 Futures---The S&P 500 in the September contract is trading higher for the 3rd consecutive session starting the week off on a positive note this Monday afternoon in Chicago up another 30 points at 3422 hitting another all-time high as Apple computer busted the $500 level helping support prices. If you have been following my previous blogs you understand that I think we will continually hit all-time highs throughout 2020 unless the pandemic comes back with a vengeance as hopes for a vaccine continue to push prices higher.

The Nasdaq-100 is also hitting another all-time high currently trading at 11,700 as the technology sector is on absolute fire and I don't think that situation is going to end anytime soon as I see no reason to be short U.S equities.

The S&P 500 is trading far above its 20 and 100 day moving average as this trend is very strong to the upside as there really is no resistance at the present time due to the fact that we are in uncharted territory. Interest rates remain near the 0% level as there is nowhere to place money except for stocks and precious metals as that situation is not going to change anytime soon so stay long while placing the stop loss under the 2 week low of 3344 as an exit strategy as there is still significant room in my opinion.

TREND: HIGHER

CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING

VOLATILITY: HIGH

