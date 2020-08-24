Hog Prices Near A 4 Month High



SOURCE: Getty Images Lean Hog Futures---Hog futures in the October contract is trading higher by 110 points or 2.03% at 55.35 this Monday afternoon in Chicago as prices are right near a 4 month high continuing its bullish momentum experiencing high volatility at the same time. I have been recommending a bullish position from around the 50.73 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss under the 2 week low standing at 50.55, however in Wednesday trade that will be raised to 51.27 as the chart structure will improve on a daily basis. Prices are trading above their 20 & 100 day moving average as this trend is strong to the upside with the next major level of resistance at the 60 level in my opinion as prices still look very depressed historically speaking. At the current time I also have a bullish cattle trade which is slightly lower in today's session, however I do believe that the livestock sector is headed higher as the large money managed funds are long around 20,000 contracts as they still believe the hog trend has legs and I agree with them. TREND: HIGHER CHART STRUCTURE: SOLID VOLATILITY: HIGH If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com TWITTER---@seeryfutures Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.

