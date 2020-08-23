|
Gold & Silver Bullish Technical Pattern Emerges on Dollar Weakness
Sunday, August 23, 2020
by Chris Vermeulen of Technical Traders Ltd.
Interview Highlights:
- We are in a euphoric phase near the end of a bull market. Only a few leaders are holding up the market.Lagging Dow Jones and industrials indicate weakness.
- Put/call ratio is at levels even greater than 2018 when the market dropped 20% and in 2007 at the bull market top.
- Short term bearish on gold and silver with gold potentially hitting support at $1810 and silver $22.
- The US Dollar has hit support and we see a bear market bounce that is coinciding with a short term correction in gold and silver.
About the author
Chris Vermeulen has been involved in the markets since 1997 and is the founder of Technical Traders Ltd. He is an internationally recognized technical analyst, trader, and is the author of the book: 7 Steps to Win With Logic
Through years of research, trading and helping individual traders around the world. He learned that many traders have great trading ideas, but they lack one thing, they struggle to execute trades in a systematic way for consistent results. Chris helps educate traders with a three-hour video course that can change their trading results for the better and shares is stock and ETF trades through his Wealth Building Newsletter.
He is a regular speaker on HoweStreet, FinancialSurvivorNetwork, and the ProvenAndProbable shows. Chris also contributes market insight to several financial hubs like Barchart.com
Contributing author since 05/08/2018