Gold & Silver Bullish Technical Pattern Emerges on Dollar Weakness



Interview Highlights: We are in a euphoric phase near the end of a bull market. Only a few leaders are holding up the market.Lagging Dow Jones and industrials indicate weakness.

Put/call ratio is at levels even greater than 2018 when the market dropped 20% and in 2007 at the bull market top.

Short term bearish on gold and silver with gold potentially hitting support at $1810 and silver $22.

The US Dollar has hit support and we see a bear market bounce that is coinciding with a short term correction in gold and silver.

