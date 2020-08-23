Ethereum (ETHUSD) is continuing its 2 week plus consolidation just above the 2019 high and below the psychologically key 400 whole figure level. Significantly, ETHUSD has arguably been rejected by ascending wedge resistance (on the daily chart), with bulls best prepared for a deeper pullback this week. Longer term bulls who are increasingly eyeing the June/July 2018 highs and the key 500 level, should brace for a moderate probability dip to the 38.2% or 50% retrace of the rally extension since July, before ETHUSD attempts its next leg up. Congratulations to longer term bulls who remained long ETHUSD or initiated ETHUSD longs after the March crash, with bullish developments profiled in theMarch 29th analysisand increasing upwards momentum citedApril 26th.The weekly MACD white line is trying to flatten, weighed down by the weekly RSI and Stochastics tiring at overbought levels, and the still downsloping daily equivalents.

Ethereum (ETHUSD) Weekly/Daily

