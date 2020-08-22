Cattle Prices Hit A 1 Week Low



Source: Getty Images Live Cattle Futures---Cattle futures in the October contract is trading lower for the 2nd consecutive session down 100 points at 108.77 as prices have now hit a one-week low ending on a sour note finishing right at session lows. I have been recommending a bullish position over the last month or so from around the 106.50 level originally in the August contract as we have been bullish for quite some time and I still don't think that situation has ended but rather just paused. If you took my recommendation continue to place the stop loss on a closing basis only at the 2 week low at 107.22 as an exit strategy as we are just an eyelash as the chart structure at the present time is excellent. Cattle prices are still trading above their 20 and 100 day moving average as the trend is higher as I also have a bullish hog trade which was also lower this Friday afternoon so stay long as I still think that 115.00 is in the cards. TREND: HIGHER CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING VOLATILITY: AVERAGE If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com TWITTER---@seeryfutures Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.

