S&P 500 Hits All Time High This Week



S&P 500 Futures--- The S&P 500 in the September contract settled last Friday in Chicago at 3361 while currently trading at 3388 up about 27 points for the week hitting an all time high continuing it's bullish momentum with the next major level that traders are looking for is around the 3600 area. People are shaking their heads and wonder why the stock market continues to go higher despite the fact off a poor economy coupled with the fact of what the Coronavirus has done, however if you look at a lot of economic numbers things have improved significantly and if you look at Deere Tractor today they experienced a tremendous quarterly earnings report as I think you have to look through the weeds as there are a lot of positive things developing. I am not currently involved, but if you have been following my previous blogs you understand that I've been bullish on the equity market for quite some time and I believe we will continue to rally throughout 2020. If you are long a futures contract I would place the stop-loss at the 10 day low standing at 3326 as the chart structure is excellent because the volatility has declined over the last couple of weeks as I see no reason to be short. TREND: HIGHER CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING VOLATILITY: AVERAGE

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.



Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.



To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.