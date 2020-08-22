Source: Getty Images
S&P 500 Futures--- The S&P 500 in the September contract settled last Friday in Chicago at 3361 while currently trading at 3388 up about 27 points for the week hitting an all time high continuing it's bullish momentum with the next major level that traders are looking for is around the 3600 area.
People are shaking their heads and wonder why the stock market continues to go higher despite the fact off a poor economy coupled with the fact of what the Coronavirus has done, however if you look at a lot of economic numbers things have improved significantly and if you look at Deere Tractor today they experienced a tremendous quarterly earnings report as I think you have to look through the weeds as there are a lot of positive things developing.
I am not currently involved, but if you have been following my previous blogs you understand that I've been bullish on the equity market for quite some time and I believe we will continue to rally throughout 2020. If you are long a futures contract I would place the stop-loss at the 10 day low standing at 3326 as the chart structure is excellent because the volatility has declined over the last couple of weeks as I see no reason to be short.
TREND: HIGHER
CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING
VOLATILITY: AVERAGE
If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com
TWITTER---@seeryfutures
Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com
If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com
There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.