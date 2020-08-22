Below is the August 7, issue of my weekly newspaper column Commodity Insite entitled, . Librocubularist . I hope you enjoy it. If you dont, I will eat a bug. Maybe.

August 7, 2020

Librocubularist.

As far back as I can recall I have been a librocubularist. A devoted one in fact, seldom missing a chance to be well informed, up-to-date and hoping to learn something new. And over the past few weeks thanks to my steadfast devotion practiced nightly, a few interesting news and market items surfaced that I wish to share this week.



The first comes from cnn.com with a headline that blares, Everything at the grocery store is getting more expensive. The opening sentence states, Grocery prices have skyrocketed during the coronavirus pandemic. That has Americans spending more at the supermarket than they have in years. However, it was the following sentences that jumped off the page. From February to June, meat and poultry prices rose nearly 11%, with beef and veal prices seeing the highest rise, spiking 20%. For pork the increase was about 8.5%. People are paying more for other staples, too: During the same time period, egg prices shot up 10%, and shoppers shelled out 4% more for cereals and fresh vegetables.



It is not surprising that prices at the grocery store are on the rise because most stock and commodity markets, paper and hard assets have also been going up since early spring. Recall, if you will, that stocks and commodities topped out in January and February and dropped sharply due to the coronavirus pandemic. But after collapsing, both markets carved out meaning low in March and April and began to rally. And rally they did.

This past week, the Dow Jones hit a new, 5 month high while the Nasdaq jumped to a new all time high. Commodities as measured by the CRB Index and the Goldman Sachs index also posted new, 5 month high. The CRB and G-S indexes are weighted towards grains, livestock and petroleum. Gold prices hit new all time high of $2089 an ounce. Silver prices jumped to a 7 year high with prices more than doubling in the past four months.



It is indeed, quite accurate to argue that, grocery prices have skyrocketed lately but it is just as accurate to argue, all markets have skyrocketed. Based on history, such a scenario is not unusual. Back in October, 1929, for instance, following the Great Crash once the market carved out a meaningful low it rallied to the upside. From MarketWatch.com. The crash phase of 1929 lasted from Oct. 10-29, which was followed by a bounce that retraced 36% of the crash-phase losses. The bounce, however, relapsed once more before the Dow staged a five-month 50% rally (which also gave way to further losses).

Note this week, the Dow Jones, the CRB and the Goldman Sachs indexes each hit a 5 month high, eerily similar to what was seen in 1930. Note too, on April 17, 1930, following that torrid 5 month rally the Dow peaked at 294.07 and then headed south. The market did not bottom until 3 years later at 41.22 in July, 1932, the lowest level in the 20th century. From the 1929 high to the 1932 low, the Dow lost 89.2% in value. The Dow is now over 27,000.

In my weekly column from last week entitled, Hard To Turn I stated clearly. I am skeptical about buying stocks or commodities. Frankly, I have little or no desire to trade the long side of anything. And it should be noted that this week, though a host of stock and commodity markets rose to new, 5 month highs, giving the bulls a thrill, most all markets closed in the red, flashing sell signals in the process. The past 5 months may have been bullish but this month is starting off quite poorly.



A fear I harbor for the US ag-markets is the White House tossing out, throwing under the bus the trade deal with China. I shudder to think of the downside potential there is for grain and livestock prices if the White House or China part ways regarding the trade deal. I hope my fears are overblown. Time will tell.

Silver prices doubled in values since May. Gold prices have rallied to their highest levels in history this week. But it is the ag-markets some time between now and the final quarter of the year that offer enormous upside potential. Do not be left behind. Stay alert.

