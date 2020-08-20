Soy and Corn Market Commentary



Commentary: SOY: The soy was under pressure. There are some considerations here. The weather is important this month especially for beans. There has been some dryness, however the bean yields are currently not reflecting this. The Pro Farmer tour is indicating very positive results thus far. It is possible to continue to add to the carry if the weather finishes in a positive way end of August. The friendly part of the market is that the Chinese will continue to need US beans for a bit more time. The tech level of 915 is key. If the market can trade through the 915 level again there could be more tech follow through. It is my thought the long term fundamentals do not support this. It seems prudent to use further rallies as hedging opportunities. CORN: The corn has reacted to the recent ratings from Pro Farmer and has pulled back 10 cents. It is my thought that the next days will put the tour into Iowa, this will start to show a reduction in yields. The recent weather has been concerning as well as last weeks high winds destroyed many a field.This destruction in my opinion could prove to be market shifting. If the US realizes the recent crop is 500-600 mil bu less, this could change the corn market over the next 12 months. The Chinese will need to purchase more corn through the next year as well. Trade Suggestion(s)

NA today

Risk/Reward

Futures-

Options - BE WELL,

John J. Walsh

President, Walsh Trading, Inc.

800-993-5449

312-208-8836

jwalsh@walshtrading.com

www.walshtrading.com Walsh Trading, Inc. is registered as a Guaranteed Introducing Broker with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and an NFA Member.



Futures and options trading involves substantial risk and is not suitable for all investors. Therefore, individuals should carefully consider their financial condition in deciding whether to trade. Option traders should be aware that the exercise of a long option will result in a futures position. The valuation of futures and options may fluctuate, and as a result, clients may lose more than their original investment. The information contained on this site is the opinion of the writer or was obtained from sources cited within the commentary. The impact on market prices due to seasonal or market cycles and current news events may already be reflected in market prices. PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT NECESSARILY INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS.



All information, communications, publications, and reports, including this specific material, used and distributed by Walsh Trading, Inc. (WTI) shall be construed as a solicitation for entering into a derivatives transaction. WTI does not distribute research reports, employ research analysts, or maintain a research department as defined in CFTC Regulation 1.71.



Recent articles from this author Soy Market Commentary

Corn Commentary

Soy and Corn Market Commentary

Soy and Corn Market Commentary

Soy and Corn Commentary

About the author John Walsh, President, Walsh Trading, Inc. John began his career in the futures industry in 1986 at privately held firm, Barnes and Company. Barnes and Company was known for its presence at the Board of Trade, particularly in the agricultural sector. From Barnes, John held positions at the privately held firm, Argus and then at Continental Grain. During his time there, Continental Grain was one of the largest clearing firms in the world. Continental Grain had, and continues to maintain, extensive holdings in the cash cattle, poultry, swine, and agriculture industries. At Continental Grain, John had various responsibilities including working for the Options Group and the Risk Management Group where he serviced clients located all over the world. In 1996, John left Continental Grain to found Walsh Trading, Inc., currently a registered Independent Introducing Broker (IIB) and an NFA member with the ability to clear at multiple, futures clearing merchants at the benefit of its clients. John’s focus at Walsh Trading has been on hiring and cultivating talented individuals and building relationships throughout the industry. Walsh Trading services some of the largest companies in the world, in their respective fields, as well as individual investors with a commitment to always putting the needs of its customers first. John trades all markets, but concentrates his efforts in the agricultural sector, more specifically in the relationships revolving around the soybean crush. His trading methodology is based on fundamentals and a personally designed technical system. Contact John

Phone: 312-208-8837 or 800-993-5449

Email: jwalsh@walshtrading.com