Demand for cannabis is quite high, but issues of regional oversupply, a lack of stores, regulatory delays, and taxation are hampering cannabis companies capacity to compete. Compete against what? The black market, of course, where consumer risk (in legalized states) may be seen worth the price of a cheaper product.

Hows this impacting an index of cannabis stocks? Using MJ as a proxy, it looks like the index is bound to sink to the 10.30 and 11.50 range as shown above at [1]. MJ is showing a short-term sideways trend verging on a downtrend, but an intermediate term uptrend from the March low which may be put into question if price were to enter the area shown at [2]. Near term resistance is at 14.00 [3] and 15.50 [4].

Trading futures, options on futures, and forex involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. The use of leverage is not suitable for all investors and losses exceeding your initial deposit is possible. Carefully consider whether trading is suitable for you in light of your circumstances, knowledge, and financial resources and only risk capital should be used. Opinions, market data, and recommendations are subject to change at any time. The lower the margin used the higher the leverage and therefore increases your risk. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.