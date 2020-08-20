CPI rises again in July. But will the inflation dragon take to the air, taking gold with it?

TheU.S. CPI inflation rate rose 0.6 percent in July, for the second month in a row. The move was driven to a large extent by higher energy prices (the energy index increased 5.1 percent in June as the gasoline index rose 12.3 percent). The coreCPIrose also 0.6 percent, following a 0.1 percent drop in May. It was the biggest monthly increase in the core rate since 1991.

On an annual basis,the overall CPI increased 1 percent(seasonally adjusted), following 0.7 percent increase in June. Meanwhile, the core CPI rose 1.6 percent, which implies the acceleration from 1.2 percent recorded in the previous month. So, as the chart below shows,inflationremains low, but it is no longer very low.

In other words,inflation rebounded from the pandemic lows, ending the period of disinflation, as we correctly predicted last month. After the release of the June report, we wrote "inflation remains very low, but the period ofdisinflationhave possibly ended. We mean here that although we do not expect the outbreak of high inflation in the near future, inflation rate could reach the bottom, at least for some time."

But will inflation finally rear its ugly head? Where is the inflation we predicted? Nowhere. But we never predicted that thepandemic of Covid-19would trigger massive inflation. What we wrote was that thecoronavirus crisiscould be simply more inflationary than theGreat Recession, as the former was also a supply shock. And we were right, as the chart below shows.

But we were fully aware ofdeflationary forcesoperating duringeconomic crises, so we wrote that "in the short term disinflation pressure should prevail" and that "while in the short term the disinflation scenario seems more likely, in the longer run the risk ofstagflationincreases".

And indeed, the disinflation occurred, but inflation has rebounded somewhat recently, which raises the odds of stagflationary scenario.There are a few reasons while inflation could increase later on the way.First, the economy will recover one day, which means that the demand will be back. Second, high and risingpublic debtsincreases the possibility that the central banks will monetize the government's obligations. After all, inflation is often the best way to lower the real burden ofsovereign debt. Third, both theFedand the commercial banks have expanded themoney supplyas crazy, as one can see in the chart below. To be clear, I do not mean the monetary base which does not necessarily enters the circulation, but the broad measure of the money supply called the M2.

Last but not least,the American central bank is now even moredovishthat during the globalfinancial crisis. I mean here two facts. The first is that thequantitative easingis now a new normal and it has an indefinite character compared to amount-limited or time-limited rounds several years ago. The second is that theFOMC membersare now much more eager to acceptzero interest ratesfor very long period and inflation rate above the Fed's target. As Fed ChairJerome Powellsaid during hisJuly press conference, the American central bankers are not even thinking about ending the very easymonetary policy:

So as I--as I said earlier, or a while back, we're not even thinking about--thinking about raising rates. We're--we're totally focused on providing the economy the support that it will need. We think that the economy will need highly accommodative monetary policy and the use of our tools for an extended period.

Implications for Gold

What does it all mean for the gold market? Well, it's true that low inflation does not have to be detrimental for gold, as the yellow metal can shine during both inflation and deflations. And that although inflation rebounded somewhat, it is far from being elevated. Actually, it remains below the Fed's target and pre-recession level.

However, the two last CPI reports suggest thatthe inflationary bottom could be already behind usand that inflation could rise in the future. Even if it does not happen, what really counts is what Mr. Market expects. As the chart below shows, inflationary expectations have practically rebounded after the coronavirus crisis.

This indicates that investors - rightly or not - worry that mammoth injections of liquidity will translate into higher inflation one day. This is something that creates additional demand for gold as aninflation hedge,supporting its prices.

If you enjoyed today's freegold report, we invite you to check out our premium services. We provide much more detailed fundamental analyses of the gold market in our monthlyGold Market Overviewreports and we provide dailyGold & Silver Trading Alertswith clear buy and sell signals. To enjoy our gold analyses in their full scope, we invite you tosubscribe today. If you're not ready to subscribe yet though and are not on our gold mailing list yet, we urge you to sign up. It's free and if you don't like it, you can easily unsubscribe.Sign up today!

Arkadiusz Sieron, PhD

Sunshine Profits: Analysis. Care. Profits.

*****

Disclaimer:Please note that the aim of the above analysis is to discuss the likely long-term impact of the featured phenomenon on the price of gold and this analysis does not indicate (nor does it aim to do so) whether gold is likely to move higher or lower in the short- or medium term. In order to determine the latter, many additional factors need to be considered (i.e. sentiment, chart patterns, cycles, indicators, ratios, self-similar patterns and more) and we are taking them into account (and discussing the short- and medium-term outlook) in ourGold & Silver Trading Alerts.