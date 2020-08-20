FOMC Minutes disappoint the USD bears



ANALYSIS USDCAD Dollar/CAD traders ultimately defended trend-line support in the 1.3140s yesterday morning and they got some help from a broad wave of USD buying into the London fix as the spot gold market appeared to trip stop orders below $1,980/oz. The OPEC+ JMMC meeting (which urged compliance with current production curbs) and the weekly EIA report (which showed a smaller than expected draw in crude inventories) didnt have a meaningful impact on WTI prices and therefore the Canadian dollar. We posited mid-day yesterday that the dip in gold possibly foreshadowed a weak US 20yr yield auction, and it turns out we got just that at 1pmET (2.26 bid-to-cover vs 2.43 last month with a 0.9bp tail), but US yields and the USD took the news in stride and didnt extend session gains at the point. All this changed about an hour later when the FOMC Minutes appeared to throw cold water on the idea of the Fed adopting an even more dovish policy strategy in Septemberand before we knew it US yields and the USD were extending their gains. We felt this wire headline was the kicker (MOST POLICYMAKERS JUDGED YIELD CAPS AND TARGETS WOULD LIKELY PROVIDE ONLY MODEST BENEFITS IN CURRENT ENVIRONMENT), which very much read contrary to market expectations going into this release. Strong NY closes for the USD (especially against GBP, AUD and JPY) allowed the broader dollar to rally further into early Asian trade last night. Dollar/CADs close was a little less convincing (above 1.3190-1.3200, but not above 1.3230). The Nikkei and the Shanghai Composite largely played catch to the risk-off tone sparked by the FOMC Minutes and each traded down over 1%. US yields completely gave up their gains by the end of Asian trade however, and we feel this largely explained Europes desire to short USD once again this morning, but the price action has been choppy with GBP leading and the AUD lagging (complete opposite from yesterday). Todays NY session has kicked off with some disappointing numbers from two fresh US data sets (see below) and this has seen the US 10yr yield briefly touch the 0.63% handle and the FX markets develop a risk-off posture, which is helping the broader USD rally once again. October WTI prices are looking cranky (now down 3%), but USDCAD is still struggling to definitively break above 1.3230perhaps because of EURUSDs bid into the NY options cut and the two-way battle currently underway in GBPUSD? (see below). US JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 1,106,000 AUG 15 WEEK (CONSENSUS 925,000) FROM 971,000 PRIOR WEEK (PREVIOUS 963,000) PHILADELPHIA FED BUSINESS CONDITIONS AUGUST 17.2 (CONSENSUS 21.0) VS JULY 24.1 PHILADELPHIA FED NEW ORDERS INDEX AUGUST 19.0 VS JULY 23.0 PHILADELPHIA FED EMPLOYMENT INDEX AUGUST 9.0 VS JULY 20.1

USDCAD DAILY USDCAD HOURLY SEP CRUDE OIL DAILY EURUSD Euro/dollar recorded one of the better (or less worse) NY closes yesterday, relative to its G7 peers. While the gold-driven fall below the 1.1910s was a negative technical development yesterday morning, we feel that the markets ability to hold the 1.1830s trend-line support level was a mild positive by the end of the day. Hedging around this mornings 1.4blnEUR option expiry at 1.1850 seems to have helped EURUSD recover its losses after the weaker than expected US jobless claims/Philly Fed data. We think the 1.1830s will be the pivotal level for todays trade. EURUSD DAILY EURUSD HOURLY SPOT GOLD DAILY GBPUSD Sterling has been volatile mess this morning as a battle appears to be underway for control of the market at the pivotal 1.3320-30s. The market surged above this level on Tuesday, crashed below it yesterday after the FOMC Minutes, patronized new GBPUSD shorts with a head-fake move above it in early NY trade today, only to fall precipitously back down below it after this mornings negative US data set...and now it's rallying yet again! Watch out for tomorrows rather large EURGBP option expiry at the 0.9050 strike as it could bring about more GBP selling if euro/sterling goes bid into it. GBPUSD DAILY GBPUSD HOURLY EURGBP DAILY AUDUSD The Australian dollar recorded a rather ominous bearish reversal after the FOMC Minutes yesterday. The pivotal 0.7230s level gave way in the process and we think made it easy for the market to fall further after this mornings weaker than expected US jobless claims/Philly Fed data. Hedging around this mornings 1.3blnAUD worth of option expiries between 0.7125 and 0.7150 seems like it played a part in AUDUSDs decline, but this event has now passed and the Aussie has steadied a touch at trend-line support in the 0.7130s. AUDUSD DAILY AUDUSD HOURLY USDCNH DAILY USDJPY Dollar/yen scored a bullish outside reversal yesterday after the minutes of the Feds latest meeting revealed that average inflation targeting and yield-curve-control might not be coming at all at September's FOMC meeting and, while this led to some follow-though buying above 105.80-106.00 resistance in early Asian trade last night, these gains began to unravel when US yields traded back down below 0.66%. The bond markets almost always get it right in our opinion and what we think its saying here is so what about the lack of yield curve caps and monetary policy that seeks to adjust inflation expectations highertheres no meaningful inflation risk anywhere right now and the Fed looks powerless to manufacture it + the economic outlook looks increasingly uncertain and this mornings weak US data proves the point. The question for FX markets and the broader USD right now is: what does this mean for global equity market risk sentiment? Rates will stay low (we know that), but can equity traders cling to hopes that the Fed will ultimately fold and give into these new measures later this year when things dont get better (USD negative), or will the stock market have a tantrum because its not getting fed even more dovish signals right now (USD bullish)? We think it might take a sharp sell-off in the stock market to force the Feds hand at this point. USDJPY DAILY

USDJPY HOURLY

US 10YR BOND YIELD DAILY Charts: Reuters Eikon Interested in creating a custom foreign exchange trading plan? Contact us or call EBC's trading desk directly at 1-888-729-9716. About Exchange Bank of Canada

Exchange Bank of Canada, EBC Canadas Foreign Exchange Bank, is the only Schedule 1 Canadian bank specializing in foreign currency exchange and international payments for financial institutions and corporations. EBC provides innovative foreign exchange management and integrated international payment solutions tailored to meet business needs on a global scale. Leveraging industry leading technology and a client-focused team of experts EBC delivers comprehensive, cost-effective and trusted payment processes and foreign exchange currency solutions to create financial and operational efficiencies. To learn more, visit: Exchange Bank of Canada, EBC Canadas Foreign Exchange Bank, is the only Schedule 1 Canadian bank specializing in foreign currency exchange and international payments for financial institutions and corporations. EBC provides innovative foreign exchange management and integrated international payment solutions tailored to meet business needs on a global scale. Leveraging industry leading technology and a client-focused team of experts EBC delivers comprehensive, cost-effective and trusted payment processes and foreign exchange currency solutions to create financial and operational efficiencies. To learn more, visit: www.ebcfx.com

Disclaimer:All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement. This publication has been prepared by Exchange Bank of Canada for informational and marketing purposes only. Opinions, estimates and projections contained herein are our own as of the date hereof and are subject to change without notice. The information and opinions contained herein have been compiled or arrived at from sources believed reliable, but no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to their accuracy or completeness and neither the information nor the forecast shall be taken as a representation for which Exchange Bank of Canada, its affiliates or any of their employees incur any responsibility. Neither Exchange Bank of Canada nor its affiliates accept any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from any use of this information. This publication is not, and is not constructed as, an offer to sell or solicitation of any offer to buy any of the currencies referred to herein, nor shall this publication be construed as an opinion as to whether you should enter into any swap or trading strategy involving a swap or any other transaction. The general transaction, financial, educational and market information contained herein is not intended to be, and does not constitute, a recommendation of a swap or trading strategy involving a swap within the meaning of U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission Regulation 23.434 and Appendix A thereto. This material is not intended to be individually tailored to your needs or characteristics and should not be viewed as a "call to action" or suggestion that you enter into a swap or trading strategy involving a swap or any other transaction. You should note that the manner in which you implement any of the strategies set out in this publication may expose you to significant risk and you should carefully consider your ability to bear such risks through consultation with your own independent financial, legal, accounting, tax and other professional advisors. All Exchange Bank of Canada products and services are subject to the terms of applicable agreements and local regulations. This publication and all information, opinions and conclusions contained in it are protected by copyright. This information may not be reproduced in whole or in part, or referred to in any manner whatsoever nor may the information, opinions and conclusions contained in it be referred to without the prior express written consent of Exchange Bank of Canada.



Recent articles from this author FOMC Minutes disappoint the USD bears

AUD leads and GBP lags ahead of FOMC Minutes

USD collapses as key support levels give way

Reflation trades back in vogue after last week's US CPI

Month-end USD sales appear to have run their course

About the author Erik works with corporations and institutions to help them better navigate the currency markets. His desk provides fast, transparent, and low cost trade execution; up to the minute fundamental and technical market analysis; custom strategy development; and post-trade services -- all in an effort to add value to your firm’s bottom line. Erik has been trading currencies professionally and independently for more than 12 years. Prior to leading the trading desk at EBC, Erik was in charge of managing the foreign exchange risk for one of Canada’s largest independent broker-dealers. Interested in creating a custom foreign exchange trading plan? Email: erik.bregar@ebcfx.com Phone: 888-729-9716 Contributing author since 09/25/17