ANALYSIS
USDCAD
Dollar/CAD traders ultimately defended trend-line support in the 1.3140s yesterday morning and they got some help from a broad wave of USD buying into the London fix as the spot gold market appeared to trip stop orders below $1,980/oz. The OPEC+ JMMC meeting (which urged compliance with current production curbs) and the weekly EIA report (which showed a smaller than expected draw in crude inventories) didnt have a meaningful impact on WTI prices and therefore the Canadian dollar.
We posited mid-day yesterday that the dip in gold possibly foreshadowed a weak US 20yr yield auction, and it turns out we got just that at 1pmET (2.26 bid-to-cover vs 2.43 last month with a 0.9bp tail), but US yields and the USD took the news in stride and didnt extend session gains at the point. All this changed about an hour later when the FOMC Minutes appeared to throw cold water on the idea of the Fed adopting an even more dovish policy strategy in Septemberand before we knew it US yields and the USD were extending their gains. We felt this wire headline was the kicker (MOST POLICYMAKERS JUDGED YIELD CAPS AND TARGETS WOULD LIKELY PROVIDE ONLY MODEST BENEFITS IN CURRENT ENVIRONMENT), which very much read contrary to market expectations going into this release.
Strong NY closes for the USD (especially against GBP, AUD and JPY) allowed the broader dollar to rally further into early Asian trade last night. Dollar/CADs close was a little less convincing (above 1.3190-1.3200, but not above 1.3230). The Nikkei and the Shanghai Composite largely played catch to the risk-off tone sparked by the FOMC Minutes and each traded down over 1%. US yields completely gave up their gains by the end of Asian trade however, and we feel this largely explained Europes desire to short USD once again this morning, but the price action has been choppy with GBP leading and the AUD lagging (complete opposite from yesterday).
Todays NY session has kicked off with some disappointing numbers from two fresh US data sets (see below) and this has seen the US 10yr yield briefly touch the 0.63% handle and the FX markets develop a risk-off posture, which is helping the broader USD rally once again. October WTI prices are looking cranky (now down 3%), but USDCAD is still struggling to definitively break above 1.3230perhaps because of EURUSDs bid into the NY options cut and the two-way battle currently underway in GBPUSD? (see below).
US JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 1,106,000 AUG 15 WEEK (CONSENSUS 925,000) FROM 971,000 PRIOR WEEK (PREVIOUS 963,000)
PHILADELPHIA FED BUSINESS CONDITIONS AUGUST 17.2 (CONSENSUS 21.0) VS JULY 24.1
PHILADELPHIA FED NEW ORDERS INDEX AUGUST 19.0 VS JULY 23.0
PHILADELPHIA FED EMPLOYMENT INDEX AUGUST 9.0 VS JULY 20.1
USDCAD DAILY
USDCAD HOURLY
SEP CRUDE OIL DAILY
EURUSD
Euro/dollar recorded one of the better (or less worse) NY closes yesterday, relative to its G7 peers. While the gold-driven fall below the 1.1910s was a negative technical development yesterday morning, we feel that the markets ability to hold the 1.1830s trend-line support level was a mild positive by the end of the day. Hedging around this mornings 1.4blnEUR option expiry at 1.1850 seems to have helped EURUSD recover its losses after the weaker than expected US jobless claims/Philly Fed data. We think the 1.1830s will be the pivotal level for todays trade.
EURUSD DAILY
EURUSD HOURLY
SPOT GOLD DAILY
GBPUSD
Sterling has been volatile mess this morning as a battle appears to be underway for control of the market at the pivotal 1.3320-30s. The market surged above this level on Tuesday, crashed below it yesterday after the FOMC Minutes, patronized new GBPUSD shorts with a head-fake move above it in early NY trade today, only to fall precipitously back down below it after this mornings negative US data set...and now it's rallying yet again! Watch out for tomorrows rather large EURGBP option expiry at the 0.9050 strike as it could bring about more GBP selling if euro/sterling goes bid into it.
GBPUSD DAILY
GBPUSD HOURLY
EURGBP DAILY
AUDUSD
The Australian dollar recorded a rather ominous bearish reversal after the FOMC Minutes yesterday. The pivotal 0.7230s level gave way in the process and we think made it easy for the market to fall further after this mornings weaker than expected US jobless claims/Philly Fed data. Hedging around this mornings 1.3blnAUD worth of option expiries between 0.7125 and 0.7150 seems like it played a part in AUDUSDs decline, but this event has now passed and the Aussie has steadied a touch at trend-line support in the 0.7130s.
AUDUSD DAILY
AUDUSD HOURLY
USDCNH DAILY
USDJPY
Dollar/yen scored a bullish outside reversal yesterday after the minutes of the Feds latest meeting revealed that average inflation targeting and yield-curve-control might not be coming at all at September's FOMC meeting and, while this led to some follow-though buying above 105.80-106.00 resistance in early Asian trade last night, these gains began to unravel when US yields traded back down below 0.66%.
The bond markets almost always get it right in our opinion and what we think its saying here is so what about the lack of yield curve caps and monetary policy that seeks to adjust inflation expectations highertheres no meaningful inflation risk anywhere right now and the Fed looks powerless to manufacture it + the economic outlook looks increasingly uncertain and this mornings weak US data proves the point.
The question for FX markets and the broader USD right now is: what does this mean for global equity market risk sentiment? Rates will stay low (we know that), but can equity traders cling to hopes that the Fed will ultimately fold and give into these new measures later this year when things dont get better (USD negative), or will the stock market have a tantrum because its not getting fed even more dovish signals right now (USD bullish)? We think it might take a sharp sell-off in the stock market to force the Feds hand at this point.
USDJPY DAILY
USDJPY HOURLY
US 10YR BOND YIELD DAILY
Charts: Reuters Eikon
