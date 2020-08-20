The Nemenoff Report 08/20/2020



Financials: As of this writing (6:30 am) Bonds are at 179’01 up 19 pts overnight and 20 pts. For the week, 10 Yr. Notes at 139’17 up 5 overnight and 15 for the week and the 5 Yr. up 1.5 at 125’28.25 up 12 for the week. Yields moved slightly lower for the week overall with the 2 yr.down 3 yielding .0.13%, the 5 yr.down 3 at 0.26, the 10 yr. down 2 at 0.65 and the long bond up 1 at 1.37. Yesterday’s release of the July Fed minutes revealed tempered optimism due to the.effects the virus has,will have on the economy both in the US and globally. This caused a rally in treasuries, a rally In the Dollar and a break in equities. I still like the long side of treasuries and feel the Bonds have value below 178’15 . Grains: Dec. Corn is 1’4 lower at 338’2 up 7’0 for the week, Nov. Beans 5’6 lower at. 908’6 up 18’0 for the week and dec. Wheat down 3’2 at 518’2 up 19’0 for the week. Weather damage to the Corn and Bean crops, some say as much as 30% in Southern Iowa, is behind the current price bump. We remain long and recommend either taking profits in long Dec. Corn positions or raising stops to 333’4. Cattle: Oct.live cattle closed at 110.125 up 50 points for the week and Sept. Feeder Cattle 146.00 down 195 points. Good demand for boxed beef have supported the live market. while higher feed prices have pressured the Feeders. I remain short FC. Silver. Dec. Silver is 35 cents higher at 27.13. Too wild for me. I remain on the side lines. S&P. Sept. S&P’s are 625 lower at 3366.00. I am still a short term trader from the short side of the market. with a protective buy stop 3395.00. Currencies: I am currently on the side lines. I will be a buyer in the Euro and Pound on a sharp break and a sell in the Dollar Index on a rally. Regards, Marc



About the author Mr. Nemenoff is a 37-year veteran of the futures industry. While attending graduate school at the Illinois Institute of Technology, Marc began his career as a clerk on the trading floor of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Marc Nemenoff quickly found that his background in both math and problem solving techniques were adaptable to the futures markets as well as the career he had been pursuing in Architecture and Urban Planning. Having decided on a career change he quickly rose within the Tabor Grain Co. organization and became their analyst and operations manager for all products traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. In 1976 Mr. Nemenoff's responsibilities increased when he was granted full membership on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange as Tabor Grain Co's. representative to the exchange. He was their head analyst and liaison to all branch offices. In addition, he was in charge of designing hedging strategies in both the livestock and financial sectors of the market and writing the firms daily and weekly market letters. In 1980 Mr. Nemenoff purchased his own membership on the CME and spent the next 12 years as an independent trader, trading in all markets with a concentration in live cattle as a spreader and market maker. As a member of the exchange he served on many committees including, Live Cattle, Nominating, Contributions, Public Relations & Advertising, and Orientation & Education. During this time he gave speeches to various groups at the behest of the exchange. These included: Agricultural Bankers, The National Cattleman's Assoc., various groups on the Role of the Market Maker, and various groups on the Role of Futures as a Risk Management Tool. In 1991 Marc left the floor and spent his time as an independent trader and lecturer giving speeches at seminars on various topics. These included Livestock Trading, Interest Rate Futures, Spreads, Technical Analysis, and trading in the pit vs. being an outside speculator. He also taught classes as a guest lecturer at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange on Spreading, Technical Analysis, and Commodity Options. Since 2004 Marc has been an Associated Person handling customer accounts for both speculators and hedgers. Marc is also the author of The Nemenoff Report, a daily overview of the markets adding his own perspective on market direction. Since 2002 Marc has been a Board member of Art Encounter, an Evanston, IL. non- profit organization, specializing in the visual arts and providing community outreach programs, such as art classes for people of all ages with special needs. Marc has been President of Art Encounter since 2009. Mr. Nemenoff describes his approach to the market as 75% technical and 25% fundamental. He is also a firm believer in the use of option strategies as a way of using leverage and minimizing risk when one has a long-term market strategy. Contact Marc Nemenoff: (800) 769-7021 or at mnemenoff@pricegroup.com