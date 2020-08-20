The whole world is facing a crisis that is as dangerous as the COVID-19 pandemic. During such trying times, it is natural to think that everything might change for the better whenever the pandemic situation is over. However, humans are resilient creatures driven by habits and hence there are several aspects of life that will return to normal. But not all of them!

The first half of 2020 has been a wild ride for the investors as they saw a short-lived bear market and a record-setting recovery with unpredicted volatility. By the middle of 2020, results for the largest US indexes showed a wild mix. Amidst the COVID-19 carnage, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 9.6% and S&P 500 also declined by 4%. On the contrary, the tech-heavy NASDAQ increased by 12.1%. Gold performed even better and increased by 17.5%.

However, these gains are just nothing as compared to the stock markets best performers. Here the top 10 S&P 500 stocks surpassed these numbers and the best Nasdaq stocks went on to earn returns that had doubled their value. It is surprising enough that several pandemic darling stocks like Netflix, whose total number of subscribers skyrocketed during the pandemic, couldnt still reach the top 10.

An even bigger surprise is that the two biggest winners among the S&P 500 were both related to the health care industry though their stunning performance cant be totally credited to the boost in Coronavirus. Among the best performing ones in S&P 500 is DexCom. DexCom is a smart glucose maker that is able to monitor diabetes patients, which increased by more than 85%. Next came Regeneron (up by 66%), which is striving hard to replicate its success with Ebola treatments and is working hard to find an antidote for COVID-19.

A list of the top 10 S&P 500 Stocks at the first half of 2020

Dexcom

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Nvidia

PayPal

West Pharmaceutical Services

Amazon.com

eBay

The Clorox Co

ServiceNow

Newmont Corp

However, it is alarming to note that these returns all got overshadowed due to the best performing stocks of Nasdaq. Tesla came in at No.5 as they had a ROI of more than 158% during the initial half of the year. This performance was instantly dwarfed by another competitor, Nikola that was ranked first due to their soaring profits of 554%. Nikola also had another eventful year even amidst the Coronavirus pandemic.

Then came among Nasdaq stocks, Zoom video, which is the software company for conducting virtual meetings. Zoom has been the talk of the pandemic among employees and the fitness enthusiasts, rising by about 275%. The strong contenders like Peloton Interactive, whose stock doubled in value. Their workout classes conducted online and in-home bikes were a quarantine hit. However, this company couldnt make it to the list.

Top 10 NASDAQ stocks in the first half of 2020

Nikola

Zoom Video

Moderna

Draftkings

Tesla

Bilibili

Etsy

ZScaler

Docusign

Datadog

Amidst the wake of COVID-19, companies globally will make sure they have greater access to liquidity than what they did before the pandemic.

This article is contributed by the editorial team @WorldStocks







