rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

Looking To Buy More Hogs
Wednesday, August 19, 2020

by Michael Seery of Seery Futures

Bookmark and Share

Source; Getty Images

Lean Hog Futures---Hog futures in the October contract is trading higher by 50 points at 51.92 this Wednesday afternoon in Chicago continuing it's bullish momentum as cattle prices are also higher in today's trade. At the current time I have a bullish hog recommendation from around the 50.75 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss under the 10-day low now standing at 48.92, however come tomorrow it will be raised to 49.72 as the chart structure will turn outstanding.

The prices are now trading above their 20 and right at their 100 day moving average with the next major resistance at the 45 / 55 level and I think that could be broken later this week as historically speaking prices are still hovering right near a multi-decade low.

Volatility at the current time remains high and could become even more violent as we enter the fall and winter months so continue to play this to the upside as I think the downside is very limited especially when the U.S dollar is hitting a 27-month low today as that is a bullish fundamental factor as I think we will continually grind higher.

Remember when you trade the commodity markets make sure that you risk only 2% of your account balance on any given trade as the proper money management technique.

TREND: HIGHER--MIXED

CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING

VOLATILITY: HIGH

If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com

TWITTER---@seeryfutures

Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com

If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com

There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.



Recent articles from this author


About the author

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.
 
Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.
 
To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy