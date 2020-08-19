Source; Getty Images

Lean Hog Futures---Hog futures in the October contract is trading higher by 50 points at 51.92 this Wednesday afternoon in Chicago continuing it's bullish momentum as cattle prices are also higher in today's trade. At the current time I have a bullish hog recommendation from around the 50.75 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss under the 10-day low now standing at 48.92, however come tomorrow it will be raised to 49.72 as the chart structure will turn outstanding.

The prices are now trading above their 20 and right at their 100 day moving average with the next major resistance at the 45 / 55 level and I think that could be broken later this week as historically speaking prices are still hovering right near a multi-decade low.

Volatility at the current time remains high and could become even more violent as we enter the fall and winter months so continue to play this to the upside as I think the downside is very limited especially when the U.S dollar is hitting a 27-month low today as that is a bullish fundamental factor as I think we will continually grind higher.

Remember when you trade the commodity markets make sure that you risk only 2% of your account balance on any given trade as the proper money management technique.

TREND: HIGHER--MIXED

CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING

VOLATILITY: HIGH

