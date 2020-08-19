Source: Getty Images

Live Cattle Futures---Cattle futures in the October contract is currently trading at 110.05 up slightly this Wednesday afternoon in Chicago as prices are still right near a 5 month high looking to continue it's bullish momentum in my opinion.

I have been recommending a bullish position from around the 106.50 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss under the 2 week low which stands at 106.22 as an exit strategy, however the chart structure will improve in 3 trading sessions therefor the monetary risk will be reduced.

If you have been following my previous blogs you understand that I thought the 110 level would be touched as that did occur and now I think we could touch the 115 level in the coming weeks ahead so stay long as I still think higher prices are ahead as I also have a bullish hog recommendation as I think most commodity sectors have turned bullish.

Cattle is trading above their 20 and 100 day moving average as this trend is strong to the upside and if you take a look at the daily chart the uptrend line remains intact as I do not see a top created at this time. All of my trade recommendations presently are to the bullish side as I think the commodity markets across the board look cheap and look to have secular bullish trends in the coming years ahead due to all of the economic stimulus packages that the Federal Reserve put into place so take advantage of this special situation as we have not seen this since quantitative easing happened in 2010 / 11.

TREND: HIGHER

CHART STRUCTURE: EXCELLENT

VOLATILITY: AVERAGE



If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com

TWITTER---@seeryfutures

Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com

If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com

There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.