Sugar Prices Higher In Quiet Trade



Source:Getty Images Sugar Futures---Sugar futures in the October contract is currently trading higher by 4 points at 12.93 a pound in a relatively quiet Wednesday afternoon in New York breaking a 3-day losing streak as prices are still near a 5 month high. The volatility at the current time is decreasing rapidly as we've been stuck in the mud over the last couple of weeks, but I still believe higher prices are ahead so stay long as the chart structure is outstanding at the current time and will improve in 4 trading sessions therefor the monetary risk we will be lowered once again. If you take a look at the daily chart the uptrend line still remains intact coupled with the fact that prices are still trading above their 20 and 100 moving average telling you that the trend remains to the upside so stay long. I have been recommending a bullish position over the last month from around the 12.61 level as this trade basically has gone nowhere and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss under the 10-day low which stands at 12.41 on a closing basis only. Sugar prices are still trading above their 20 & 100 day moving average as the trend is to the upside despite the fact of the recent pullback as I think that is just a consolidation of the recent price gains. TREND: HIGHER CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING VOLATILITY: DECREASING If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com TWITTER---@seeryfutures Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.

Recent articles from this author

About the author

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.



Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.



To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.