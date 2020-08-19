Source:Getty Images
Sugar Futures---Sugar futures in the October contract is currently trading higher by 4 points at 12.93 a pound in a relatively quiet Wednesday afternoon in New York breaking a 3-day losing streak as prices are still near a 5 month high.
The volatility at the current time is decreasing rapidly as we've been stuck in the mud over the last couple of weeks, but I still believe higher prices are ahead so stay long as the chart structure is outstanding at the current time and will improve in 4 trading sessions therefor the monetary risk we will be lowered once again. If you take a look at the daily chart the uptrend line still remains intact coupled with the fact that prices are still trading above their 20 and 100 moving average telling you that the trend remains to the upside so stay long.
I have been recommending a bullish position over the last month from around the 12.61 level as this trade basically has gone nowhere and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss under the 10-day low which stands at 12.41 on a closing basis only. Sugar prices are still trading above their 20 & 100 day moving average as the trend is to the upside despite the fact of the recent pullback as I think that is just a consolidation of the recent price gains.
TREND: HIGHER
CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING
VOLATILITY: DECREASING
If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com
TWITTER---@seeryfutures
Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com
If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com
There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.