Wheat - Just My Opinion
Wednesday, August 19, 2020

by Tom Fritz of International Futures Group

Weekly Wheat Export Sales old crop vs. 300-600 K T. expected new crop vs. none expected

Flat price wheat firms from the recent Monday/Tuesday flip-flop (higher Monday, lower Tuesday). There is a fair amount of global wheat business happening and earlier this AM there was a rumor of interest for US hard wheat. With that said the KC market was your upside leader today. As Ive mentioned in the past US wheat futures are a follower. In the past few days they have been a follower of the corn and soy markets, today they were a follower of the World markets.

Not much happens in the wonderful world of the US cash wheat markets. This holds true for both the interior market and for export. Chgo spreads had a slight tightening bias Dec forward while KC spreads ran pretty flat.

Flat price Chgo wheat is coiling as Tuesday trades inside of Monday and today trades inside of Tuesday. The best looking support for Dec Chgo wheat is down towards the $5.10 level while resistance begins at $5.30 on up. There is a breakdown gap from July 31st against $5.37 . Dec KC wheat is beginning to probe its resistance starting with the $4.50 level. Its July 31st gap is $4.51. Without some notable business Im not sure this market has the wherewithal to follow through to the upside. My inclination, however, is to buy KC and sell Chgo.

Daily Support & Resistance 8/20

Dec Chgo Wheat: $5.14 - $5.30

Dec KC Wheat: $4.40 - $4.52

About the author

Tom Fritz is a third generation commodity futures trader. His grandfather and his father were traders on the exchange. Tom began his career in 1971 with Tabor Grain which was later acquired by Archer Daniels Midland. Prior to co-founding IFG in 1994 Tom was the lead Chicago Board of Trade floor analyst for ADM. He produces Just My Opinion, a daily grain commentary that is well respected and viewed all over the world.

 

 

Contributing author since 11/7/2017 
